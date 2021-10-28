Datchworth's delayed anniversary celebrations get cherry on top with first win of the season

Published: 11:47 AM October 28, 2021

Stuart Young got the first try in Datchworth's victory over Enfield Ignatians. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

Datchworth RFC finally got to celebrate their 50th birthday - and they did so after their first win of the campaign.

The festivities had been put on ice for two years but the timing proved perfect as they beat a tough Enfield Ignatians side 15-12 in London Two North West.

There was an obvious edge to Datchworth’s warm-up as their players showed their frustration with recent results and a desire to defend with passion, attack with purpose and be disciplined.

And for the most part they did.

And even opening 15 minutes saw Datchworth carrying well, in particular Will Williams, Connor Harris and Dom Negri.

Franco Caroleo, who was a constant thorn in Enfield’s side, kept attacking the line and making half breaks and with good support lines from the likes of John Simons, they got across the line with Stuart Young finding the gap.

Tom Wood added the extras for a 7-0 lead.

From the restart though they found themselves pushed back, with Enfield reducing the gap to two thanks to an unconverted try and it took a penalty later in the half to give them a 10-5 half-time lead.

They would have wanted a bigger advantage to reflect their dominance and they were required to show their defensive prowess after the break, with substitute James Hankin in the back row among those making tackle after tackle.

But despite Enfield’s big forward runners getting them close on a couple of occasions, it was the Men in Green who scored next.

Tom Johnson picked a great supporting line off Young to breach Enfield’s 22 and from the next phase, Ollie Barnes ghosted into a gap and over the line for a well-deserved try, the youngster continuing his impressive start to the season.

The 10-point lead was maintained for over half of the 20 minutes to go but with the conversion added, it made for a nervy conclusion.

And Enfield threw everything at Datch but even with their backs against the wall they got to the final whistle and claimed the victory.

The win moves them off the bottom of the table and above Hackney.