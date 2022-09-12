Perfect start as Datchworth open the year with a road win

Match Report

Skipper Stuart Young led from the front as Datchworth won at Hemel Hempstead. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

Datchworth got their league campaign off to a perfect start away to Hemel Hempstead.

They won 27-12, collecting the bonus point in the process, to move third in the embryonic Counties One Herts Middlesex table.

The day had started with a well-respected two-minute silence for The Queen, but once they got going, Datch unleashed some fine attacking rugby built on strong defensive foundations.

Ollie Barnes went over in the corner after a line-out early on and they added a penalty through James Wilson before Hemel pulled seven points back before half-time.

But by the home team scored again, the Men in Green had put themselves out of sight.

Geoff Clapp produced a big hit behind the gain-line which jarred the ball loose and allowed Wilson to race clear and under the post, converting for a 15-7 lead.

Stuart Young led the forward effort for Datchworth, winning the man of the match award, and the skipper got the next try, crashing over after another line-out.

Wilson converted that and while he missed the next one, James Watt's try brought the bonus point and sealed a good day.