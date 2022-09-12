News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > Sport

Match Report

Perfect start as Datchworth open the year with a road win

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 1:37 PM September 12, 2022
Skipper Stuart Young led from the front as Datchworth won at Hemel Hempstead.

Skipper Stuart Young led from the front as Datchworth won at Hemel Hempstead. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

Datchworth got their league campaign off to a perfect start away to Hemel Hempstead.

They won 27-12, collecting the bonus point in the process, to move third in the embryonic Counties One Herts Middlesex table.

The day had started with a well-respected two-minute silence for The Queen, but once they got going, Datch unleashed some fine attacking rugby built on strong defensive foundations.

Ollie Barnes went over in the corner after a line-out early on and they added a penalty through James Wilson before Hemel pulled seven points back before half-time.

But by the home team scored again, the Men in Green had put themselves out of sight.

Geoff Clapp produced a big hit behind the gain-line which jarred the ball loose and allowed Wilson to race clear and under the post, converting for a 15-7 lead.

Stuart Young led the forward effort for Datchworth, winning the man of the match award, and the skipper got the next try, crashing over after another line-out.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man arrested in Hatfield after town centre knife incident
  2. 2 Teenager 'robbed and assaulted' in Welwyn Garden City
  3. 3 The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar
  1. 4 'Police incident' shuts A1(M) at Hatfield
  2. 5 Woman cut out of Audi after A414 crash
  3. 6 When does Welwyn Garden City bus station reopen?
  4. 7 Driver on Snapchat seconds before killing cyclist found guilty of death by careless driving
  5. 8 Celebrity MasterChef 2022: Lisa Snowdon through to semi-finals week as contestants cook for Essex & Herts Air Ambulance
  6. 9 Full list of closures and cancellations following Queen's death
  7. 10 25-year-old man dies in A414 crash between Hatfield and Ware

Wilson converted that and while he missed the next one, James Watt's try brought the bonus point and sealed a good day.

Rugby Union
Datchworth News

Don't Miss

Sainsbury's with orange signs and cars parked outside.

Hertfordshire Constabulary

Cosmetics worth £3k 'stolen' from Potters Bar Sainsbury's

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
A woman in her 60s has died in a crash in Brocket Road, Welwyn Garden City today (Thursday, September 1)

Hertfordshire Constabulary

Woman in her 60s dies in Welwyn Garden City crash

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
There are concerns over begging in Hatfield town centre.

Police vow to tackle Hatfield begging

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
Cloud-to-ground lightning is part of a Tornado and Storm Research Organisation weather warning over Hertfordshire

Hertfordshire Weather

'Chance of one or two brief tornadoes' in Hertfordshire overnight

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon