News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > Sport

Depleted Datchworth finally run out of steam after brave battle at Enfield

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 12:09 PM January 24, 2022
Datchworth players line-up at the end of their game with Enfield Ignatians.

Datchworth players line-up at the end of their game with Enfield Ignatians. - Credit: DATCHWORTH RUGBY

A perfect storm of injuries, unavailability and COVID caught up with Datchworth in the final 10 minutes of their trip to Enfield Ignatians.

Four tries in the final stages at Donkey Lane left they nursing a 42-6 defeat and back in the bottom two of London Two North West.

A new-look front row allowed the game to go-ahead and they were very much still in the contest until the home forwards finally asserted their dominance.

Penalty trouble didn't help them in the first half with a yellow card for Nick Moore, playing out of position in a totally-changed back row, helping Enfield edge ahead.

Datchworth's best spell came in the early stages of the second half with both backs and forwards putting together multi-phase attacks and stretching the hosts.

At that stage it looked like the game could be tight. However, with fresh legs coming on for the hosts, and no substitutes for the Men in Green, Enfield were able to cut through the Datch defence and put the game out of sight.

Most Read

  1. 1 County Lines supplier sentenced to four years in prison
  2. 2 'Where are the housing reductions for Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield?'
  3. 3 Revealed: Hertfordshire's most desirable villages
  1. 4 Fading 'Hollywood' star makes Welwyn Garden City comeback as A Bunch of Amateurs returns to the Barn Theatre
  2. 5 Hundreds in Herts fined for breaking lockdown rules
  3. 6 What is the future for The Howard Centre?
  4. 7 Co-op shop broken into
  5. 8 Construction begins on landmark University of Hertfordshire building
  6. 9 Who's next? Welwyn's charge up the table continues with another win
  7. 10 Hatfield resident celebrates 101st birthday in style
Rugby Union
Datchworth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Howard Centre. Picture: DANNY LOO

Shoppers predict town centre ‘demise’ after store closures announced

Dan Mountney

person
Councillor Tony Kingsbury (Conservative, Welwyn West) chairing a Local Plan meeting to determine housing targets.

Welwyn Hatfield Council

Council confirms which Local Plan sites will be dropped

Matthew Smith, Local Democracy Service

Logo Icon
Anniversary Gardens

Work begins on Welwyn Garden City’s new-look Anniversary Gardens

Dan Mountney

person
Offensive weapons were found at an address in Wadnall Way, Knebworth.

Axes and knives found during weapons raid

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon