Depleted Datchworth finally run out of steam after brave battle at Enfield

Datchworth players line-up at the end of their game with Enfield Ignatians. - Credit: DATCHWORTH RUGBY

A perfect storm of injuries, unavailability and COVID caught up with Datchworth in the final 10 minutes of their trip to Enfield Ignatians.

Four tries in the final stages at Donkey Lane left they nursing a 42-6 defeat and back in the bottom two of London Two North West.

A new-look front row allowed the game to go-ahead and they were very much still in the contest until the home forwards finally asserted their dominance.

Penalty trouble didn't help them in the first half with a yellow card for Nick Moore, playing out of position in a totally-changed back row, helping Enfield edge ahead.

Datchworth's best spell came in the early stages of the second half with both backs and forwards putting together multi-phase attacks and stretching the hosts.

At that stage it looked like the game could be tight. However, with fresh legs coming on for the hosts, and no substitutes for the Men in Green, Enfield were able to cut through the Datch defence and put the game out of sight.