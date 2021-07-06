Five-star Datchworth secure clean sweep in weekend cricket action

Published: 1:45 PM July 6, 2021

Datchworth Cricket Club recorded a clean sweep for the first time this season, winning all five of their fixtures in a busy weekend of action.

In the First XI’s Herts Cricket League Division Three A game, captain Steve Gregory made the wise decision to field with the threat of early afternoon thunderstorms lingering, and Datchworth’s bowlers took full advantage as they tore through opponents Parkfield & Headstone.

Kieran Atkinson bowled at a searing pace to take 4-26, while Luke Butler recorded figures of 3-22 to reduce the visitors to 35-7.

Parkfield & Headstone’s captain Umar Khan steadied the ship with a tidy innings, but it wasn’t enough to get his side into triple figures as wickets from Nitin Sahni and Tom Bennett ended their innings 97 all out.

Bennett then turned batting aggressor, hitting 31 despite favourable bowling conditions as Datchworth took control after an early wobble in the top order.

A 50-run partnership between skipper Gregory and Tom Vits took the hosts to 71-4 from just 14 overs as they cruised to a comfortable six-wicket win.

The Second XI edged rivals Stevenage in a low scoring affair, recovering from a tricky start to secure local bragging rights.

Asked to bat, Datchworth were struggling on 54-5 before Solomon Geraerts and Chris Bonser’s 50-run partnership helped them to finish 128 all out at King George’s Playing Fields.

Tasked with making an early dent in the Stevenage top order, George Wallace and Jamie Clark did just that as they took four wickets with the new ball to reduce the home side to 45-5.

They failed to recover, ending on 88 all out from 35 overs as Datchworth secured a comfortable victory in Division Seven A.

In Regional Division A East, Datchworth III secured a low-scoring win over Cockfosters III.

Winning the toss, Datchworth skipper Rob Nash elected to field first and despite taking control with early wickets, their opponents recovered to finish on 107-6 from 36 overs.

Nash then impressed with the bat, hitting a much-needed 55 not out to steady his side and secure victory as they finished on 108-7.

In Regional Division C North, Datchworth IV (181-7) earned a comfortable three wicket win over Knebworth Park IV (107-10), while the club’s Sunday side put in a strong batting performance to see of Ultimate Warriors.