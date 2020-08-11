Atkinson and Vits shine but Datchworth left agonisingly short against Letchworth
PUBLISHED: 13:51 11 August 2020 | UPDATED: 13:51 11 August 2020
Archant
A wonderful partnership between Tom Vits and Kieran Atkinson was not enough as Datchworth fell agonisingly short against Letchworth.
The pair put on 129 for the third wicket, scoring 81 and 80 respectively, but quick wickets from Tom Jenkins (4-52) changed the momentum and left the villagers 19 runs short of Letchworth’s 254-5.
It was tough on the Datch pair with 18-year-old Atkinson’s aggressive technique a perfect foil to Vits’s merciless timing.
Earlier 3-38 from Mitchell Constable and the toil of Tom Butler and Steve Stroomer had kept things tight until the final four overs when Letchworth cut loose.
Vits enjoyed a fine weekend, returning on Sunday to smash an unbeaten 140 in a three-wicket win.
He stole the limelight from Luke Bennett (54) and a rapid 62 from Tom Bennett while Joe Thompson took three wickets.
The thirds won by just three runs against St Margaretsbury, Micky Nash hitting 131, but the seconds lost to Pirton, Barry Turner top-scoring with 70 and Merv Croucher taking 3-22.
