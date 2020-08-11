Atkinson and Vits shine but Datchworth left agonisingly short against Letchworth

Tom Vits smashes a six for Datchworth. Picture: WILL NASH Archant

A wonderful partnership between Tom Vits and Kieran Atkinson was not enough as Datchworth fell agonisingly short against Letchworth.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Tom Vits had a good weekend for Datchworth. Picture: WILL NASH Tom Vits had a good weekend for Datchworth. Picture: WILL NASH

The pair put on 129 for the third wicket, scoring 81 and 80 respectively, but quick wickets from Tom Jenkins (4-52) changed the momentum and left the villagers 19 runs short of Letchworth’s 254-5.

Tom Vits had a good weekend for Datchworth. Picture: WILL NASH Tom Vits had a good weekend for Datchworth. Picture: WILL NASH

It was tough on the Datch pair with 18-year-old Atkinson’s aggressive technique a perfect foil to Vits’s merciless timing.

Kieran Atkinson was in fine form for Datchworth against Letchworth. Picture: WILL NASH Kieran Atkinson was in fine form for Datchworth against Letchworth. Picture: WILL NASH

Earlier 3-38 from Mitchell Constable and the toil of Tom Butler and Steve Stroomer had kept things tight until the final four overs when Letchworth cut loose.

Steve Stroomer of Datchworth bowls against Letchworth. Picture: WILL NASH Steve Stroomer of Datchworth bowls against Letchworth. Picture: WILL NASH

Vits enjoyed a fine weekend, returning on Sunday to smash an unbeaten 140 in a three-wicket win.

Barry Turner finds the boundary. Picture: WILL NASH Barry Turner finds the boundary. Picture: WILL NASH

He stole the limelight from Luke Bennett (54) and a rapid 62 from Tom Bennett while Joe Thompson took three wickets.

Datchworth's Tom Braithwaite bowls against Letchworth. Picture: WILL NASH Datchworth's Tom Braithwaite bowls against Letchworth. Picture: WILL NASH

The thirds won by just three runs against St Margaretsbury, Micky Nash hitting 131, but the seconds lost to Pirton, Barry Turner top-scoring with 70 and Merv Croucher taking 3-22.