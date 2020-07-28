Advanced search

Kieran Atkinson stars as Datchworth beat the rain and Therfield in dramatic Sunday win

PUBLISHED: 13:09 28 July 2020

Datchworth did play some cricket over the weekend – with Sunday’s clash at home to Therfield providing a thrilling conclusion.

The visitors were chasing 163 and although wickets fell at regular intervals, it always appeared they were on course for victory, especially when they needed 17 in seven overs.

However, Kieran Atkinson (2-4) took the final two wickets to give the home side a four-run win.

He was backed by Tom Braithwaite and Joe Thompson who both took 2-26.

Atkinson had been the star of the show for the villagers with the bat too, crafting a sublime 119 on a slow track.

Datch were struggling at 63-7 but with Jamie Coath gamely sticking with the opener, the pair put on 68 for the ninth wicket and handed 19-year-old stand-in skipper Mitch Constable a win in his first match in charge.

Three wickets for Tom Butler proved immaterial as Saturday’s clash with Chipperfield Clarendon was abandoned for rain.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Date of ‘amazing’ Splashlands opening finally here

Splashlands arrives at Stanborough in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Kevin Lines

Car crash near Welwyn Garden City John Lewis leaves one person trapped

The crash near John Lewis in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Police

Police issue wanted appeal following Welwyn Garden City robbery

Have you seen wanted Christopher Humphries? Picture: Herts Police

Planning permission granted for 128 homes in Welwyn Garden City’s Wheat Quarter

The planned Broadwater development. Picture: Hightown Housing Association.

Why did our MPs vote against an amendment which hoped to protect the NHS from control outside of the UK?

MP for Hertsmere Oliver Dowden and MP for Welwyn Hatfield Grant Shapps. Picture: Office of Mr Dowden/ Office of Mr Shapps.

Most Read

Date of ‘amazing’ Splashlands opening finally here

Splashlands arrives at Stanborough in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Kevin Lines

Car crash near Welwyn Garden City John Lewis leaves one person trapped

The crash near John Lewis in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Police

Police issue wanted appeal following Welwyn Garden City robbery

Have you seen wanted Christopher Humphries? Picture: Herts Police

Planning permission granted for 128 homes in Welwyn Garden City’s Wheat Quarter

The planned Broadwater development. Picture: Hightown Housing Association.

Why did our MPs vote against an amendment which hoped to protect the NHS from control outside of the UK?

MP for Hertsmere Oliver Dowden and MP for Welwyn Hatfield Grant Shapps. Picture: Office of Mr Dowden/ Office of Mr Shapps.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Kieran Atkinson stars as Datchworth beat the rain and Therfield in dramatic Sunday win

Man arrested in Hatfield as police warn ‘no hiding place’ in $7.8m fraud investigation

A man has been arrested in Hatfield and interviewed by North Wales Police. Picture: Debbie White

Former Herts salesman turned poet gets rave review from the Queen

John Hollingsworth received a response from the Queen after sending her a sample of his poetry. Picture: Courtesy of John Hollingsworth

Rain ruins fixture list but still wins for Potters Bar and Welwyn Garden City third teams

North Mymms Cricket Club, North Mymms Park, Welham Green AL9 7TR. North Mymms Fielding v Totteridge Millhillians batting. North Mymms Hamza Ahmed in the field. Picture: Melissa Page.

Solid week of golf for Welwyn Garden City’s Tom Lewis at 3M Open

Welwyn Garden City's Tom Lewis recorded his highest PGA Tour finish at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit. Picture: DAVID DAVIES/PA