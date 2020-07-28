Kieran Atkinson stars as Datchworth beat the rain and Therfield in dramatic Sunday win

Datchworth did play some cricket over the weekend – with Sunday’s clash at home to Therfield providing a thrilling conclusion.

The visitors were chasing 163 and although wickets fell at regular intervals, it always appeared they were on course for victory, especially when they needed 17 in seven overs.

However, Kieran Atkinson (2-4) took the final two wickets to give the home side a four-run win.

He was backed by Tom Braithwaite and Joe Thompson who both took 2-26.

Atkinson had been the star of the show for the villagers with the bat too, crafting a sublime 119 on a slow track.

Datch were struggling at 63-7 but with Jamie Coath gamely sticking with the opener, the pair put on 68 for the ninth wicket and handed 19-year-old stand-in skipper Mitch Constable a win in his first match in charge.

Three wickets for Tom Butler proved immaterial as Saturday’s clash with Chipperfield Clarendon was abandoned for rain.