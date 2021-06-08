Datchworth claim a league victory for first time this season at Letchworth

Published: 11:45 AM June 8, 2021

Datchworth got their first taste of victory in the Herts Cricket League this summer with a win away to Letchworth.

Steve Gregory's men were asked to field first but even after conceding 242-6, they were confident they could take advantage of an excellent batting track.

Martin Atkinson (2-59) just edged Luke Bennett (2-68) as the pick of the bowlers while for Letchworth Sarbjit Cahal's 65 was one run better than opener Yusuf Mayet, who had put on 82 for the first wicket with David Sprittles (35).

Letchworth had scored over 100 in the final 12 overs, part of the reason for Datchworth's confidence, but the home side started well, taking the first two wickets for 34.

They needed a steadying partnership and what they got was probably even more.

Bennett and Gregory displayed an excellent understanding in their running between the wickets and both capitalised on any loose deliveries.

Their stand only ended when Gregory fell for a well-crafted 53, the pair having added 119 for the third wicket, but Bennett ploughed on, falling five runs short of a deserved century.

He departed with 26 required from four overs but brother Tom (28*) and Steve Stroomer (18*) ensured that victory was claimed in the penultimate over.