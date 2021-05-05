News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > Sport

Datchworth left to rue missed opportunities after defeat to Hoddesdon Rosehill

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 6:00 AM May 5, 2021   
A view of Bowls at Broadway Bowling Club, Worcester

Datchworth Bowls Club's latest game was against Hoddesdon Rosehill. - Credit: DAVID DAVIES/PA

Datchworth Bowls Club's return to competitive action continued with the one game.

Hoddesdon Rosehill were the visitors to Turkey Farm and they returned home with a 77-65 victory in their friendly game.

Phil Holzbauer, Chris Hills and skip Jim Smith built up a healthy 17-7 shot lead after 11 ends for Datchworth but lost the next six ends to trail by one going into the final end.

Three shots there though gave them a 20-18 win and the hosts a good start.

There was also a win for Rachel Jones, Ian Williams and Derek Henley. They were level at 8-8 after 12 ends but five shots on the next gave them a crucial and ultimately game-winning margin, hanging on for an 18-16 victory.

But that's where the victories ended. Barbara Williams, Julian Hales and Peter Hills won only one of the first seven ends to trail 11-1 and despite hauling themselves back into it slightly, they lost 20-14.

And the final match-up ended up with Janet Akers, Neil Mean and skip Steve Arnold going down to a 23-13 defeat.

Most Read

  1. 1 'Confusion of legal status' sees public path fenced off
  2. 2 Man found with head injuries following assault
  3. 3 'We must act now' - villagers in renewed fight to save pub
  1. 4 Pupil wins competition to name fire engine 'SAVIOUR'
  2. 5 Michael Portillo's Great British Railway Journeys on BBC Two visits Hertfordshire this week
  3. 6 The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar
  4. 7 Resident fights to save ancient oak tree from destruction
  5. 8 Local council elections: Don't know who to vote for? See what the candidates in your area have to say
  6. 9 Louis de Soissons gets green light for ‘ground-breaking’ £30 million automotive project
  7. 10 Drug trafficker guilty of 'cruel and tragic' Cameron Hill murder
Bowls
Datchworth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Hertfordshire Chief Constable Charlie Hall.

Man suing Chief Constable over 'racially motivated arrest'

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon
Police Hatfield

Car seized following traffic offences in Hatfield

Dan Mountney

person
Billy Joe Saunders will face Canelo Alvarez at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Boxing

Billy Joe Saunders says Canelo clash will be 'legacy defining'

Neil Metcalfe

Author Picture Icon
Howe Dell Criminal Damage

Police appeal launched after criminal damage at primary school

Dan Mountney

person
Comments powered by Disqus