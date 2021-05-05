Datchworth left to rue missed opportunities after defeat to Hoddesdon Rosehill
- Credit: DAVID DAVIES/PA
Datchworth Bowls Club's return to competitive action continued with the one game.
Hoddesdon Rosehill were the visitors to Turkey Farm and they returned home with a 77-65 victory in their friendly game.
Phil Holzbauer, Chris Hills and skip Jim Smith built up a healthy 17-7 shot lead after 11 ends for Datchworth but lost the next six ends to trail by one going into the final end.
Three shots there though gave them a 20-18 win and the hosts a good start.
There was also a win for Rachel Jones, Ian Williams and Derek Henley. They were level at 8-8 after 12 ends but five shots on the next gave them a crucial and ultimately game-winning margin, hanging on for an 18-16 victory.
But that's where the victories ended. Barbara Williams, Julian Hales and Peter Hills won only one of the first seven ends to trail 11-1 and despite hauling themselves back into it slightly, they lost 20-14.
And the final match-up ended up with Janet Akers, Neil Mean and skip Steve Arnold going down to a 23-13 defeat.
Most Read
- 1 'Confusion of legal status' sees public path fenced off
- 2 Man found with head injuries following assault
- 3 'We must act now' - villagers in renewed fight to save pub
- 4 Pupil wins competition to name fire engine 'SAVIOUR'
- 5 Michael Portillo's Great British Railway Journeys on BBC Two visits Hertfordshire this week
- 6 The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar
- 7 Resident fights to save ancient oak tree from destruction
- 8 Local council elections: Don't know who to vote for? See what the candidates in your area have to say
- 9 Louis de Soissons gets green light for ‘ground-breaking’ £30 million automotive project
- 10 Drug trafficker guilty of 'cruel and tragic' Cameron Hill murder