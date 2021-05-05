Datchworth left to rue missed opportunities after defeat to Hoddesdon Rosehill

Published: 6:00 AM May 5, 2021

Datchworth Bowls Club's return to competitive action continued with the one game.

Hoddesdon Rosehill were the visitors to Turkey Farm and they returned home with a 77-65 victory in their friendly game.

Phil Holzbauer, Chris Hills and skip Jim Smith built up a healthy 17-7 shot lead after 11 ends for Datchworth but lost the next six ends to trail by one going into the final end.

Three shots there though gave them a 20-18 win and the hosts a good start.

There was also a win for Rachel Jones, Ian Williams and Derek Henley. They were level at 8-8 after 12 ends but five shots on the next gave them a crucial and ultimately game-winning margin, hanging on for an 18-16 victory.

But that's where the victories ended. Barbara Williams, Julian Hales and Peter Hills won only one of the first seven ends to trail 11-1 and despite hauling themselves back into it slightly, they lost 20-14.

And the final match-up ended up with Janet Akers, Neil Mean and skip Steve Arnold going down to a 23-13 defeat.