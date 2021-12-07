Datchworth pick up vital win in relegation battle

Datchworth picked up a big win in their battle against relegation from London 2 North West as they beat bottom side Hackney.

In a tight, tense game, the hosts ran out 29-17 winners to pick up just a third win of the season after 10 games.

The result leaves them in 10th, seven points and two places about basement boys Hackney.

Hampstead Heath are sandwiched between the two sides, but Datchworth will have been pleased to see their relegation rivals fall to defeat, losing 45-12 to title chasing Letchworth Garden City.

Datch will now be looking to climb the table, with Enfield Ignatians and Hemel Hempstead above them within touching distant, just five and seven points ahead of them.

But they have a number of tough tests over the Christmas period, with a trip to fifth-placed Fullerians this weekend followed by a home clash with third-placed Letchworth.