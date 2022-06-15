Derby day to kick off new-look rugby season for Datchworth and Welwyn

Datchworth and Welwyn will meet at the start and end of the new-look 2022-2023 rugby season. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

A big derby game will both start and end the new season in a new look division after the RFU undertook the biggest change to the league structure in 30 years.

Datchworth will host Welwyn on September 3 in the newly named Counties One Herts Middlesex with the return on the final day on March 11.

The new pyramid will see clubs in either national, regional or county leagues with the underlying plan from the authorities to improve player retention, attract new players and cut down on travelling time.

A new cup competition will round-off the season.

The two clubs, who were in separate divisions last year, will also have other Hertfordshire derbies, including games against Hitchin.

Datch get first crack at the Hedgehogs when they travel to the Green on September 24.

Welwyn meanwhile will go to Old Hale Way first of all, that match coming on November 5.





2022-2023 fixtures

Datchworth RFC - Counties One Herts Middlesex

Sep 3 - Welwyn (h)

Sep 10 - Hemel Hempstead (a)

Sep 17 - Chiswick (h)

Sep 24 - Hitchin (h)

Oct 1 - Grasshoppers (a)

Oct 15 - Ruislip (h)

Oct 22 - Finchley (a)

Oct 29 - Old Streetonians (h)

Nov 5 - Hampstead (a)

Nov 12 - Enfield Ignatians (h)

Nov 26 - Hackney (a)

Dec 3 - Hemel Hempstead (h)

Dec 10 - Chiswick (a)

Dec 17 - Hitchin (a)

Jan 7 - Grasshoppers (h)

Jan 14 - Ruislip (a)

Jan 21 - Finchley (h)

Jan 28 - Old Streetonians (a)

Feb 11 - Hampstead (h)

Feb 18 - Enfield Ignatians (a)

Mar 4 - Hackney (h)

Mar 11 - Welwyn (a)

Welwyn RFC - Counties One Herts Middlesex

Sep 3 - Datchworth (a)

Sep 10 - Grasshoppers (h)

Sep 17 - Ruislip (a)

Sep 24 - Finchley (h)

Oct 1 - Old Streetonians (a)

Oct 15 - Hampstead (h)

Oct 22 - Enfield Ignatians (a)

Oct 29 - Hackney (h)

Nov 5 - Hitchin (a)

Nov 12 - Hemel Hempstead (a)

Nov 26 - Chiswick (h)

Dec 3 - Grasshoppers (a)

Dec 10 - Ruislip (h)

Dec 17 - Finchley (a)

Jan 7 - Old Streetonians (h)

Jan 14 - Hampstead (a)

Jan 21 - Enfield Ignatians (h)

Jan 28 - Hackney (a)

Feb 11 - Hitchin (h)

Feb 18 - Hemel Hempstead (h)

Mar 4 - Chiswick (a)

Mar 11 - Datchworth (h)