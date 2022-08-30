Welwyn facing relegation battle on final day after loss to Hertford

Welwyn Garden City will face a nervous week after they were plunged deep into the Herts Cricket League Premier Division relegation battle with defeat at home to Hertford.

The six-wicket loss means they are just four points above their opponents, who sit in the relegation play-off spot, with one week to go.

WGC go to already relegated Hoddesdon knowing that anything other than a win will open the door for Hertford, who have a tricky home tie with fourth-placed Totteridge Millhillians.

Welwyn were asked to bat first, not a decision Dan Blacktopp would have made, and they proved why as wickets tumbled with alarming regularity.

The skipper's departure left them 70-7 in only 22 overs but it was Jamie Hewitt, an ex-captain playing his first game of the season, and Tom Whitton (32) that rescued things slightly, Hewitt hitting a 52-ball 53 as WGC managed to limp to 159.

Needing quick wickets, WGC missed an early chance to dismiss Fayaz Homyoon and he made them pay.

Batting throughout the Hertford innings, he finished with 76 not out, scoring 11 fours in the 129 balls faced, as his team eased home in the 46th over.

Whitton was the pick of the WGC bowlers with 2-26.

Totteridge's fourth place came courtesy of a 29-run success over North Mymms, the vanquished dropping to fifth, four points adrift.

Mymms would have been delighted with their bowling efforts as they had the home side all out for just 111.

Rhys Wynne led the charge with 5-37 from his 10 overs while Hamza Qayyum managed 2-10 in seven overs.

But batting proved difficult all round and the visitors were all out for a mere 88 in reply.

They had slumped to 16-4 at the start of the eighth over and although Andy Lewis (23) and Richard Soulsby (11) managed to steady the ship somewhat, it was only a temporary fix.

Lewis was the ninth man out with the score on 82 and Simeon Cohen followed to the very next delivery to leave them hosting West Herts in a must-win match on Saturday.

Potters Bar and Radlett confirmed the winner takes the top spot confrontation for the final day with wins.

Radlett won by just 11 runs against Bishop's Stortford but Bar had a far easier 8-run victory at home to Hoddesdon.

Thilan Walallawits (37), Rishi Patel (34), Luke Chapman (33) and James Seward (30) all scored well to get them to 212 all out before 3-18 from Jigar Mehta led the bowling, Hoddesdon all out for 124.

Elsewhere, already promoted Knebworth Park notched up their 13th win of the Division Three A season in their final home game.

It was probably the easiest too as they demolished Totteridge Millhillians seconds by nine wickets.

The visitors were bowled out for 101 in 30 overs with Kobie Richmond and Amelia Kemp both returning figures of 2-16.

And the Park batsmen made short work of the target scoring at seven an over with Louis Champion (40), Josh Roseberry (34*) and Archie Stephens (29*) completing the job inside 15 overs.