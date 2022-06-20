News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > Sport

Old Owens and Tewin both on top after rain-interrupted day

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 4:43 PM June 20, 2022
Old Owens are still top of the Herts Cricket League Championship.

Old Owens are still top of the Herts Cricket League Championship. - Credit: LUKE DUFFELL

Old Owens maintained their lead at the top of the Herts Cricket League Championship but they had their advantage trimmed to two points by Shenley Village.

The Potters Bar-based club were held to a draw at third-placed Hemel Hempstead who were able to see out the 39 overs they were given to bat with four wickets in hand.

Owens had earlier scored 208-8 with Brad Lane hitting 60 not out and Jake Whickham getting a run-a-ball 43.

Tewin hit top spot in Division Four A with a three-wicket success at Luton Town & Indians.

Luke Wilde had taken 4-28 and Josh Crutchett 3-21 before they chased down a revised target, making 119-7 in 31 overs.

Hatfield & Crusaders are just five points behind them in second after beating Watford Town away by 52 runs.

Aman Singh top-scored with 80 while the best bowling figures were 3-20 from Ben Clark.

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman 'sexually assaulted by two men' near River Lea in Wheathampstead
  2. 2 A complete guide to June's National Rail strikes in Hertfordshire
  3. 3 Police looking for Welwyn Garden City man, 27, after Costcutter 'incident'
  1. 4 Schoolgirl injured by dangerous TikTok trend
  2. 5 Welwyn Garden City home with basement air raid shelter on sale for £1.25m
  3. 6 A scorching summer: The Heatwave of 1976 in 25 photos
  4. 7 New defibrillators installed in Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield
  5. 8 WGC girls qualify for nationals after bagging gold in regional finals
  6. 9 Evacuations in Hatfield residential area after gas leak
  7. 10 Celebrate Battle Proms' 21st year at Hatfield House - and stand a chance of winning six tickets to this year's concert

Knebworth Park lost by two wickets to Dunstable Town in Division Three A, the winning runs coming on the final ball, and Datchworth were beaten by eight runs at home to Allenburys & County Hall.

Cricket
Welwyn Garden City News
Potters Bar News
Tewin News

Don't Miss

A road with traffic lights and a large building.

Hertfordshire Constabulary

Four injured and five arrested after Hatfield brawl

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
A lorry left the M25 motorway anticlockwise between junction 25 (Enfield) and junction 24 (Potters Bar) on June 15

Herts Live News | Updated

Recap: Lorry leaves M25 carriageway near Potters Bar

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Metropolitan Police officers arrested a 17-year-old boy in Hertfordshire

Metropolitan Police

Herts teen arrested amid 'extreme right-wing terrorism' investigation

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Biopark, Broadwater Road, Welwyn Garden City

Welwyn Garden City Society brings in experts for BioPark appeal fight

Dan Mountney

person