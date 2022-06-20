Old Owens and Tewin both on top after rain-interrupted day

Old Owens are still top of the Herts Cricket League Championship. - Credit: LUKE DUFFELL

Old Owens maintained their lead at the top of the Herts Cricket League Championship but they had their advantage trimmed to two points by Shenley Village.

The Potters Bar-based club were held to a draw at third-placed Hemel Hempstead who were able to see out the 39 overs they were given to bat with four wickets in hand.

Owens had earlier scored 208-8 with Brad Lane hitting 60 not out and Jake Whickham getting a run-a-ball 43.

Tewin hit top spot in Division Four A with a three-wicket success at Luton Town & Indians.

Luke Wilde had taken 4-28 and Josh Crutchett 3-21 before they chased down a revised target, making 119-7 in 31 overs.

Hatfield & Crusaders are just five points behind them in second after beating Watford Town away by 52 runs.

Aman Singh top-scored with 80 while the best bowling figures were 3-20 from Ben Clark.

Knebworth Park lost by two wickets to Dunstable Town in Division Three A, the winning runs coming on the final ball, and Datchworth were beaten by eight runs at home to Allenburys & County Hall.