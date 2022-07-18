Reece Hussain keeps Potters Bar top of the table after win at former club

Thilan Walallawita was the pick of the bowlers for Potters Bar. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

Potters Bar kept their lead at the top of the Herts Cricket League Premier Division with victory at Bishop's Stortford.

The hosts had posted a total of 249-6 in their 60 overs with half-centuries from Masoor Khan (54), Joe Burslem (53) and Zaman Akhter (51).

Thilan Walallawita was the pick of the bowlers for the league leaders with 3-52, while there was two wickets each for Anmol Maheshram and Jigar Mehta.

The biggest threat in their reply was time with the winning runs coming in the 55th over with five wickets still in hand.

Reece Hussain was the undoubted star against his former club, finishing unbeaten on 115 after facing 133 balls and hitting nine fours and three sixes.

He was assisted by Steve Gale (68), the pair putting on 147 for the fifth wicket, taking them to three runs from victory.

They remain 27 points clear of second placed Radlett with North Mymms now third, a further 49 points adrift.

That is because of a fine batting performance in a 68-runs success away to Hoddesdon.

Mymms smashed 309-6 in their 60 overs as they recovered from a slow start that left them on 20-2.

Guganeshan Muralitharan (96) and Chanaka Ruwansiri (85) put on 175 for the third wicket, with the latter also adding 94 alongside Richard Soulsby (59) for the fifth wicket.

Hoddesdon got to the penultimate ball of the 55th over before coughing up their final wicket.

Ruwansiri was again to the fore as he took 4-53, although the best figures came from Imran Qayyum with 4-38.

Welwyn Garden City meanwhile are seventh, just 10 points above the relegation play-off place, after another draw.

This one was at Harpenden but could have gone either way.

WGC had opted to bat first and made 258-9 in their 60 overs.

Owais Shah (41) and Dan Blacktopp followed up partnerships of 114 and 82 in recent weeks with a stand of 84, the skipper going on to top score with 72.

It took late resistance from Andrew Nolan and debutant Tom Cushion to get to their final score but Harpenden looked in with a shout of victory late on but time eventually caught up with them when they had reached 240-8.

James Latham's departure with Harps on 219 was the eighth wicket to fall and with a little more than three overs to go, it put the brakes on their push.

The opener had scored a fabulous 119 before being run out while Mo Rizvi's 2-59 was the best of the Welwyn bowling.

A stunning spell of bowling from Louis Champion helped Knebworth Park to a dramatic win at West Herts in Division Three A.

He swapped keeping duties for bowling after 18 overs and went on to claim an incredible 8-18 in less than nine overs.

It destroyed the home batting, taking them from 103-2 chasing Knebworth's 164-9 to 147 all out.

The results reduces the gap at the top to just seven points.

The thirds and fourths were the others to play and both won.

The threes beat London Colney by 76 runs, Wayne Hunt hitting 87 and Kezia Hassall 58, her second successive half century, as Park got to 258-6.

The win was secured with 3-30 from Mark Woods being the pick of some great bowling.

The fourths beat Hitchin by eight wickets, bowling them out for just 33, David Mantle picking up 4-16 while juniors Jo Hibbins and Drew Myles were also among the wickets.