Old Owens closing in on title while Potters Bar sense play-off place

Brad Lane helped move Old Owens to within one win of the Herts Cricket League Championship title. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

It has been a season to remember for cricket clubs in Potters Bar - and both Potters Bar and Old Owens are on the cusp of confirming a huge success.

Owens will confirm the Herts Cricket League Championship title if they beat nearest rivals Shenley Village at home on Saturday.

They hold a 90-point lead over Shenley with their latest win coming at Broxbourne by eight wickets.

Brad Lane led the initial charge with 4-25 as the hosts were all out for 143 before Rhys Carter thumped 73 not out to guide Owens to the target in the 38th over.

James Scott took 5-25 for Potters Bar at home to Welwyn Garden City. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

Potters Bar meanwhile remain top of the Premier Division and could confirm their play-off place with victory on Saturday at Totteridge Millhillians.

Their latest match at home to old rivals Welwyn Garden City brought maximum points with a four-wicket winning margin.

Batting first, WGC were at one stage sitting pretty at 90-1 and then 138-3, but the losses of Mo Rizvi, well caught by Reece Hussain for 42, a surprise first ball duck for Owais Shah, caught by Mehta, and a stumping of Blacktopp for 23, off the last ball before lunch, left them at 138-4 and the first hour after returning to the field probably decided the match.

Dylan Van Der Westhuizen was bowled in the first over for a very good 59 by James Scott and the rest of the City squad quickly followed as they ended on 188 in 47 overs.

James Scott led the Bar attack with 5-25 against his old side and they defended their wickets well in reply.

WGC were conscious of the need for early wickets but Joshua Matthews (40) Hussain (23) and Leicestershire’s Rishi Patel (86) saw the hosts to victory.

Kapil Dave with 4-60 was the main wicket taker for Welwyn.

Owais Shah (right) failed to score for WGC at Potters Bar but Richard Soulsby (left) was top-scorer for North Mymms at Harpenden. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

North Mymms are just 12 points above WGC, and outside the play-off places in fifth, after they lost by two wickets at Harpenden.

The hosts had put Mymms into bat first and they finished on 269-8 with some good scores across their line-up, Richard Soulsby top-scoring on 55, just ahead of Nesan Jeyaratnam's 50.

But in reply Harpenden got to their target after 54 overs, a ninth-wicket partnership of 50 from Ashley Sivarajah (35*) and Arthur Garett (22*) cancelling out 4-58 from Chanaka Ruwansiri.

Knebworth Park are in touching distance of promotion from Division Three A after a sixth straight win.

They beat Rickmansworth by 103 runs to remain second, 84 points clear of Chipperfield Clarendon

Skipper Adam Sergeant led from the front with an aggressive 79 as Park smashed 274-4, featuring in a 99-run opening partnership with Louis Champion (41), while Archie Stephens (49) and Charlie Randall (54) also scored well.

The dry wicket aided the spinners, so it was a bonus for Knebworth when opening pacemen Gareth Jones 2 for 26 and Randall 1 for 27 made early inroads into the visitors batting and with off spinner Jack Orchard bagging a wicket they were struggling at 56 for 4.

Alex Richmond took care of the Rickmansworth middle order with 5-37 and there was 2-26 from Gareth Jones as the away side were bowled out for 171.