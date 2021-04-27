Potters Bar and Welwyn Garden City all set for cricket's competitive return

Published: 9:15 AM April 27, 2021

Potters Bar will be hoping for more celebrations as the new Herts Cricket League season looms large. - Credit: DANNY LOO

Welwyn Garden City and Potters Bar cricket clubs completed their pre-season preparations ahead of Saturday's opening competitive fixtures in the county T20 cup.

A youthful Bar side fell to a 73-run loss away to Bishop's Stortford.

The hosts set a total of 238-4, thanks in the main to 113 not out from Adam Bassingthwaite, and in reply Potters Bar were all out for 165, Miguel Nunes-Machado top-scoring with 52.

It proved a useful exercise though with a number of bowlers used, James Scott and Brad Sayers sharing the wickets between them.

Bar travel to Radlett on Saturday, with North Mymms and Northchurch completing the group.

Welwyn meanwhile host their group with Stortford, Preston and Letchworth the visitors.

Their final game was an intra-club game between first and second-team squads and it too proved beneficially to several players.

Mo Rizvi completed a double century with 21 fours and 11 sixes while there was three wickets for Tom Whitton and 40 runs for Tom Cushion.

Pat Lynch with picked up 4-23 for the B side as they won by 32 runs, despite an innings of promise from Omar Faleel.