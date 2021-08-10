News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Old Owens back on top to set up winner-takes-all battle with Bishop's Stortford

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 8:30 AM August 10, 2021   
Old Owens Cricket Club are back on top of the Herts Cricket League Championship

Old Owens Cricket Club are back on top of the Herts Cricket League Championship.

Old Owens are back on top of the Herts Cricket League Championship after a five-wicket win at home to Dunstable Town.

They bowled the visitors out for 154 in 39 overs, Robert Sibley and Luke Peters taking three wickets each with the latter claiming 3-4 in three overs.

And a strong start with 55 for the first wicket paved the way for Owens' success as they got home with overs to spare.

Rhys Carter top-scored with an unbeaten 37, with Peters there with him at the end on 31 not out, and there were a pair of 35s from openers Matthew Plater and Stephen Williams.

They now lead Bishop's Stortford by three points with the potential winner-takes-all clash between the two on Saturday.

Datchworth's promotion hopes though took a hit in Division Three A as they lost to rivals Letchworth.

Gary Hitch hit 44 not out as Datchworth made 135-8 but Letchworth rattled off the runs for the loss of just two wickets to move above Datchworth into second.

Tewin meanwhile suffered a shock loss to Ickleford but stay top of Division Five A.

