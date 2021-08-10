Old Owens back on top to set up winner-takes-all battle with Bishop's Stortford
- Credit: OOCC
Old Owens are back on top of the Herts Cricket League Championship after a five-wicket win at home to Dunstable Town.
They bowled the visitors out for 154 in 39 overs, Robert Sibley and Luke Peters taking three wickets each with the latter claiming 3-4 in three overs.
And a strong start with 55 for the first wicket paved the way for Owens' success as they got home with overs to spare.
Rhys Carter top-scored with an unbeaten 37, with Peters there with him at the end on 31 not out, and there were a pair of 35s from openers Matthew Plater and Stephen Williams.
They now lead Bishop's Stortford by three points with the potential winner-takes-all clash between the two on Saturday.
Datchworth's promotion hopes though took a hit in Division Three A as they lost to rivals Letchworth.
Gary Hitch hit 44 not out as Datchworth made 135-8 but Letchworth rattled off the runs for the loss of just two wickets to move above Datchworth into second.
Tewin meanwhile suffered a shock loss to Ickleford but stay top of Division Five A.