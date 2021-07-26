Old Owens and Tewin go top of the table while Datchworth close in with Eversholt win

Published: 2:18 PM July 26, 2021

Robert Sibley bagged three wickets for Old Owens as they went top of the Herts Cricket League Championship. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

Old Owens have hit the front in the Herts Cricket League Championship after a five-wicket win over Langleybury.

Superb bowling from the likes of Jake Wickham (2-10), Rhys Carter (3-28) and Robert Sibley (3-23) saw Owens bowl the visitors out for 92.

The reply wasn't without its dramas as Owens were reduced to 26-5 but 31 not out from Ralph Lane and 32* for skipper Brad Lane brought them home without any further scares.

Tewin took full advantage of the game between the two sides above them being cancelled as a two-wicket win sent them top of Division Five A.

Sam Heywood (3-18) and Mark Bryce (3-25) helped bowl Hertford out for 149 and then 40 not out from Noah Lipschitz guided them home with more than five overs to spare.

Datchworth are up to second in Division Three A thanks to a superb 48-run win over leaders Eversholt.

They scored 206-8 batting first at home, Ben Rotheram (77) and Tom Vits (72) combining for a 146-run sixth-wicket partnership,

And that was backed up by 4-34 from Tom Bennett, plus a brace of wickets each from Tom Butler and Kieran Atkinson, as Eversholt were bowled out for 158.

Datchworth are now just 20 points behind them with six games to go.

Hatfield & Crusaders picked up a third win of the year by beating Bishop's Stortford by 57 runs in Division Four A, Deepak Hasiza hitting 33 runs before taking 3-20.