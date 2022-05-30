Old Owens storm to the top of the table with another success

Robert Sibley took four wickets for Old Owens as they racked up their fourth league win of the season. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

Old Owens stormed to the top of the Herts Cricket League Championship with a fourth straight win.

It came by six wickets at home to Broxbourne and means they are now the only team with a perfect record after four matches.

Robert Sibley took 4-31 as the visitors finished on 160-9 and, after being reduced to 32-4, an unbroken partnership of 130 between Jack Timms (69*) and Jake Wickham (56*) saw them home in the 47th over.

While they were winning their fourth game of the season, Knebworth Park were claiming their first in Division Three A, beating Rickmansworth by 53 runs.

Having won the toss and chose to bat, Park racked up an impressive 288-9, anchored by 94 from skipper Adam Sergeant.

In reply, Rickmansworth started positively, scoring 21 from the opening two overs, but were kept on a tight leash after that, finishing all out on 235 after 45 overs.

Asif Mahmood was the pick of the bowlers on 3-51 although Gareth Jones and Guy Warman took two wickets each.

Bentley Heath meanwhile were beaten in a high-scoring thriller by Frogmore.

They hit an impressive 300 in the Division Five A match at Wrotham Park, Hassan Zeb top-scoring with 110 crafted from just 83 balls and containing 18 fours and three sixes.

Shane Janjua bagged 31 in just 18 runs too while there was 47 for Chetan Bakrania.

However, Frogmore's openers were in just as good form, putting on 189 for the first wicket with Ian Hurst hitting 71 and 104 for Jack Massey.

They still needed three from the final over with two wickets in hand and although Joe Murtagh was run out, a four on the fourth ball of the over gave Frogmore the win.

Imran Ali had got the initial breakthrough for Heath on his way to 3-61 and there was two wickets each for Zeb and Bakrania.

The seconds had a more comfortable seven-wicket win over Mill Hill Village.

They hold their hosts to 229-4 after their 40 overs, Lahiru Weerasinghe taking two of the wickets, before a wonderful 103 for Lee Riley set the scene for a rapid victory.

Matt Bird (28*) and Chris Gallagher (41*) put on 62 for the final partnership as Heath win inside 30 overs.