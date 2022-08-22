North Mymms keeping an eye on the play-offs but Welwyn starting to look over their shoulder

North Mymms kept control of their own play-off dreams but victory at home to Welwyn Garden City sucked their visitors back into a relegation battle.

The Herts Cricket League Premier Division match was decided by eight wickets and in the 35th over of the reply, leaving Mymms in fourth and two points ahead of Totteridge Millhillians with two games to go.

WGC though have slipped to eighth and are just 25 points ahead of Hertford who they host on Saturday.

The visitors won the toss and chose to bat first but things did not go to plan as while six of their batsmen got starts, only one went on to post a half-century, Connor Emerton the last man out on 50 exactly as Welwyn finished on 190.

Hamza Qayyum took his wicket as he finished on 3-39 but he was outdone by Dharmarajsinh Jhala who took 3-19 from his 10 overs.

Taking the field knowing that they had missed an opportunity to get the score they should have got, they

needed to make early inroads into the Mymms batting. But openers Hamza

Qayyum and fellow opener Guganeshan Muralitharan put any hopes Welwyn has of making early inroads by showing them how they should have batted.

They made 97 off 15 overs before Kapil Dave got the latter for 38, Simon Bridgewater taking the catch.

Nesan Jeyaratnam (41*) joined Qayyum to keep the momentum going and Mymms had reached 170 before the opener was finally stopped, Bridgewater the bowler this time and Tom Whitton the man doing the catching.

He had scored 86 from 101 balls though and the skipper and Chanaka Ruwansiri finished the job off with more than 15 overs remaining.

They too have a crucial game next with a trip to Totteridge.

Potters Bar ensured the destination of top spot in the division would be decided on the final day of the season with a trip to only rivals Radlett.

Both teams won to leave Bar top by two points and it also means whatever happens on Saturday, the game at Cobden Hill will still be decisive.

The leaders won by 74 runs at Hertford with Reece Hussain's 75 making him the club's leading run getter in one season, having now scored 897 in total.

He was outshone with the bat this time though as James Seward hit 100 in Bar's 286-9.

Luke Chapman was the pick of the bowlers taking 4-39.

Knebworth Park's title hopes in Division Three A took a hit as they were beaten for the first time in nine games at Dunstable.

There was accurate bowling but they could shift the home batsmen as Dunstable reached 217, Alex Richmond with best figures of 4-56.

The batting performance in reply lacked its usual sharpness and only a determined 30 from Charlie Randall and Kobie Richmond's 29 salvaged a decent score of 169 all out, the final wicket falling in the 48th over.

The club are also hosting their annual fun day on Sunday.

As ever, there will be lots going on with the added benefit this year being the women's final home league game of the season alongside kids' cricket on the bottom ground.

Bouncy castles, kids games and lots of other activities will keep the little ones entertained while a barbeque, bar and band should be enough for the older ones.

Datchworth could be dropping out of the division after falling to second from bottom with a three-wicket loss at Allenburys & County Hall.

Luke Bennett was the top scorer with the bat with 37 while S.Geraets took 5-34.

Neighbours Tewin could be one of their opponents next season if they go down as they remain on course for promotion from Division Four A following a nine-wicket win over Luton Town & Indians.

That leaves them second with a 48-point cushion and they will confirm promotion with victory at Old Haberdashers on Saturday.

Hatfield & Crusaders were beaten by Watford Town but have done enough to stay in the division for another season.

Hatfield Hyde remain in touch with promotion from Division Four B after a seven-wicket win over Holtwhites Trinibis. They are third, 16 points behind St Albans.

Bentley Heath have confirmed their spot in Division Five A for another year despite a six-wicket loss to Broxbourne.