Play-off hopes dashed after dramatic final weekend in Herts Cricket League

Published: 10:15 AM September 7, 2021

Potters Bar's Steve Gale almost brought his side a victory against Hertford in the Herts Cricket League Premier Division. - Credit: DANNY LOO PHOTOGRAPHY

North Mymms, Potters Bar and Welwyn Garden City will all start next season in the Herts Cricket League Premier Division but all three saw their year come to an end without entry into the play-offs.

Either WGC or Potters Bar could have snuck into the top four with victory and Mo Rizvi did his best for the former, hitting a superb maiden league century for the club in a 61-run win at Reed.

His arrival was timely and his knock hugely needed as they were struggling at 15-3.

But in combination with Owais Shah, he helped turn the game.

They put on 117 before Shah went for 62 but Rizvi went on to finish unbeaten on 125, hit from 139 balls and containing 12 fours and two sixes.

The final total of 250-6 looked like it would be needed too as Reed started well.

But once openers Robert Lankester (47) and William Heslam (41) departed, their partnership ending on 100, Welwyn were in total command.

Dylan Van Der Westhuizen took 3-17 and Simon Bridgewater 3-25 but Rizvi confirmed his superb day on a personal level with 3-45 making him the clear man of the match.

With victory in the bag, attention turned to results elsewhere with both Hertford and Hoddesdon needing to lose to allow WGC to jump up to fourth.

North Mymms gave them a hand with a thrilling draw against Hoddesdon.

They opted to field first after winning the toss at Lowfield and went on to bowl the hosts out for142.

They had them wobbling at 89-8 but in the end a vital 26 from Jayden Broodryk got them to their final score.

Richard Oxley (3-36) and Muhammad Rahim (3-22) were the top bowlers for Mymms but it was a partnership of 62 between skipper Nesan Jeyaratnam (29) and Andy Lewis (28) that helped them over a rocky start.

Owen Millard added 25 late on and when he was ninth man out to the first ball of the 48th over, Mymms needed just four to win.

They got three of them to tie the scores and Rahim had four balls to get the winning runs before he was run out in a valiant attempt to get it.

It meant WGC's play-off hopes rested on Potters Bar's game at home to Hertford and after another thrilling contest, their hopes were dashed by a 19-run win for the visitors.

Hertford made 169 in their innings, Bradley Sayers claiming 3-15 and Luke Chapman 3-28.

Skipper Steve Gale (75) did his level best to get Bar to the win but only two others made it to double figures.

He was the last man out and the win means Hertford take the final place.

Old Owens could join the trio in the top flight next season, despite a three-run loss at home to Shenley Village.

They finish second and will play West Herts on Saturday, with the winner claiming a spot in the Premier Division.