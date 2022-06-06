News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Knebworth Park hail their own heroes you know as Liam Gallagher wows crowds

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 4:33 PM June 6, 2022
Matt Hutchinson scored 45 as Knebworth Park beat Datchworth in the Herts Cricket League.

Liam Gallagher may have taken centre stage back home but Knebworth Park were still able to rock out away to neighbours Datchworth - claiming a 129-run win.

The success in Division Three A of the Herts Cricket League, their second in a row, moves them second behind runaway leaders West Herts.

A fine 57 from Louis Champion set them on the way with the experience of Matt Hutchinson (45) and Charlie Randall (36) steering them to 233.

Datchworth's most successful bowler was Jamie Clark with 4-43.

Knebworth had an early setback when opening bowler Gareth Jones pulled up injured in his first over but 6-15 in nine overs from Alex Richmond as well as 2-32 for Hutchinson saw Park dismiss their hosts for 104.

The seconds lost by eight wickets to Old Owens seconds, the hosts retaining their top spot in Division Six A thanks to 4-12 for Devam Shah and 43* from Clark Emmons.

Old Owens' first team remain top of the Championship too despite losing at Shenley Village who are now third.

