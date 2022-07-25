Potters Bar and Radlett pull further clear at top of Premier Division

Steve Gale was in great form again with the bat for Potters Bar against West Herts. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

Potters Bar and Radlett continue to move away from the rest of the Herts Cricket League Premier Division with both recording good victories.

The leaders saw off West Herts by 23 runs to stay 27 points ahead of Radlett, despite their crushing nine-wicket win over North Mymms.

The loss for Mymms drops them down to fourth with Harpenden two points ahead in third, although a whopping 69 behind the second-placed team.

Reece Hussain and Steve Gale again formed the backbone of the Bar batting with a partnership of 135.

Hussain got to 89 and Gale 71 as Bar declared on 302-5 but they had to fight hard to finally dismiss their visitors in the 56th over for 279.

Priyamal Perrera led the charge for the Watford club with a superb 134 in just 93 balls, a knock containing 18 fours and six sixes.

He was eventually out off the bowling of Jigar Mehta who finished on 4-68, although the best bowling figures was from Anmol Maheshram with 5-82.

Mymms loss came despite a century from Chanaka Ruwansiri (101) and 81 for Guganeshan Muralitharan in their 288-8.

Radlett stormed to their target inside 43 overs, both Josh De Caires and Kabir Toor finishing unbeaten on 159 and 104 respectively.

Welwyn Garden City still have hopes of making the play-offs after trouncing Bishop's Stortford by seven wickets.

They are now just eight points behind North Mymms, although just 11 clear of third-bottom Hertford in a congested mid-table.

Accurate bowling was backed up by some aggressive fielding as they restricted Stortford to 169.

Australian Aiden Watterson led the bowling figures with his first five-wicket haul for the club, finishing on 5-54 and there was 3-20 from Mo Rizvi and 2-46 for Tom Whitton.

The reply was done and dusted with 26 overs to spare. Owais Shah top-scored with 65 not out and Matt Hill made 43.

Old Owens took another step closer to at least a promotion play-off as they won by 56 runs at home to Dunstable Town in the Championship.

Jack Timms got 83 not out and there were three wickets each for Jack Bloxham, Rhys Carter and Tej Thakkar as they now sit 62 points ahead of Shenley Village in second and 86 above Hemel Hempstead in third.