End of the regular season brings wildly contrasting emotions for trio

Simon Bridgewater took five wickets as Welwyn Garden City scrambled to safety. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

There was joy for Potters Bar, disappointment for North Mymms and relief for Welwyn Garden City as the Herts Cricket League came to an end.

Bar finished top of the pile although their winner takes all clash at Radlett ended as a damp squib, rained off with the result maintaining the two-point lead they had over their hosts at the start of the day.

They will now host Totteridge Millhillians in the Premier Division play-off semi-final, the win for the Middlesex club over Hertford meaning North Mymms missed out on fourth place.

They slumped to defeat anyway, going down by 49 runs at Home Farm to West Herts.

Richard Oxley and Imran Qayyum took three wickets each as they bowled the visitors out for 186 but Hamza Qayyum's 44 was by far and away their best score as they ended up on just 137.

Totteridge's two wicket win at Balls Park proved hugely significant for WGC too.

Welwyn were beaten at already-relegated Hoddesdon and had Hertford won, the Digswell Park-based club would have been thrown into a relegation play-off with Shenley Village.

As it was the bonus points picked up in the loss left WGC six points above Hertford and safe.





Hoddesdon batted first and the 249-7 would enable them to record a first win in 12.

James Curtis (96) and Sam Davis (71*) were their heroes, the former getting his score in just 60 balls with 12 fours and five maximums in there.

The pick of the Welwyn bowlers was Simon Bridgewater who took 5-28.

Chasing a competitive score on a spinning wicket, WGC got off to the worst possible start when Dylan van der Westhuizen was out for a fifth ball duck but successive partnerships of 60 between Aiden Watterson (32) and Mo Rizvi (49), 65 between Rizvi (49) and Zaid Faleel and 51 between Faleel and Dan Blacktopp (38) allowed WGC to keep pace with the required run rate.

Faleel's dismissal for a career best 58 off 75 balls was the end though despite Connor Emerton getting them to within six runs thanks to 37 not out.

Elsewhere Tewin confirmed their promotion from Division Four A with a six-wicket win at home to Cheshunt Rosedale while Datchworth were relegated despite beating Rickmansworth in Division Three A.

Old Owens had two titles, the first winning the Championship and the seconds on top in Division Six A, while Hatfield & Crusaders' thirds were champions of Division 11 North.

Knebworth Park confirmed their second place and promotion from Division Three A.

Amelia Kemp was the star as she took 4-12 in nine overs to help Park bowl Allenburys & County Hall out for 72.

Josh Roseberry and Louis Champion saw them to the target inside 10 overs, the latter scoring 54 from 28 deliveries.

Hatfield Hyde were third in Division Four B while Bentley Heath were sixth.