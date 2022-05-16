Welwyn Garden City hit Premier Division basement after another heavy defeat

Connor Emerton got one wicket on his return to the Welwyn Garden City line-up. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

Welwyn Garden City's terrible start to the new Herts Cricket League Premier Division season continued with another heavy defeat - this one at home to Harpenden.

After their 10-wicket trouncing on day one at Radlett, there was a strong desire to get things back on track at Digswell Park against the winners of the regular season last time out.

But again their batting was below par and the bowling lacked the penetration needed to defend a low score, as they crumbled to an seven-wicket loss.

They did have both skipper Dan Blacktopp and Connor Emerton available for selection but after opting to bat first, Welwyn could only manage 148 before being dismissed.

Owais Shah managed 33 but only two others made it to double figures, Mo Rizvi and Kapil Dave both making 19.

Harpenden’s openers, James Latham and Scott Galloway, started the reply as if it was a T20 match and reached 73 before Rizvi's first ball claimed Galloway for 23.

He also took Latham's wicket but only after a 56-ball 58, but only one more fell, Emerton getting it, as Harps roared to victory in 19 overs.

There was no joy either for Potters Bar or North Mymms as both fell to defeats.

Bar lost by 14 runs to Bishop's Stortford after bowling the visitors to The Walk out for 154, Luke Chapman and Anmol Maheshram taking three wickets each.

There was a solid start and 45 for the first wicket but despite Charlie Scott's 42 from 94 balls, they were eventually all out in the 48th over.

Mymms meanwhile fell to Hoddesdon by six wickets.

They batted first and made a respectable 268-7 from their 50 overs, Nesan Jeyaratnam (67) and Chanaka Ruwansiri (82 in 79 balls) putting on 105 for the third wicket with support coming later from Andy Lewis (27) and Richard Soulsby (34*).

But the hosts had big scorers too, most notably Jayden Broodryk, and it was he who hit the winning runs on the second ball of the final over, finishing on 118 not out.

Old Owens remain unbeaten though in the Championship after an eight-wicket win at home to Reed.

Jake Wickham took 4-16 and Jack Bloxham (3-34) as Owens dismissed the visitors for 105 inside 29 overs.

And it took just 15 overs for them to confirm the victory, 64 not out from opener Stephen Williams in a mere 44 balls a big reason for that.