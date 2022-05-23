Bentley Heath splutter to defeat at North Mymms but seconds claim crushing win

Bentley Heath fell to their first defeat of the Herts Cricket League Division Five A season at North Mymms seconds.

Forced to bat first at Home Farm, they were all out in the 40th over for 165.

Openers Atta Ejaz (25) and Mohsin Ahmed got them off to a steady start but the middle order struggled and only Sannan Mohammad (22) scored double figures as they plummeted to 80-7.

However, Hassan Zeb (51) and Khuram Butt (31) rescued the situation somewhat with a partnership of 83.

Heath got off to a great start, taking the wicket of Josh Crook in the third over and then Tom Watson with the score on 22.

But Simon Clements (45) and Moiz Ahmed (36) steadied the ship before Jack Cobb (40*) and Louis Walpole (23*) took Mymms home on what away skipper Ollie Hubbard called a "disappointing batting display on a good track".

The seconds though romped to a nine-wicket win at home to Langleybury.

Matt Bird took 4-3 in 5.4 overs as the visitors to Wrotham Park were all out for 81, Nick Dunnett managing 2-12, and he then hit 34 not out, with skipper Dave Tagg alongside him on 26 not out at the finish, as Heath strolled home inside 18 overs.

Old Owens remain unbeaten in the Championship after an eight-wicket win away to Dunstable Town.

Jake Wickham took 5-22 and Lewis Hollett 4-16 as they bowled the hosts out for 113 before Rhys Carter (38*) and Jack Timms (29*) guided them home with more than 23 overs to spare.

Hatfield & Crusaders are another side with a 100 per cent record after three games, the nine-wicket success at home to Bishop's Stortford moving them top of Division Four A.

Amit Singh took 4-38 with the ball while there was a top score of 50 not out from Chris Reid in the winning reply.

Tewin are fifth after a 56-run win against Northwood Town.

A superb 95 not out helped Hatfield Hyde to a five-wicket, final over success at Shenley Village, Rosith Fernando chipping in with 52.

Datchworth and Knebworth Park both lost in Division Three A though, by six wickets to Chipperfield Clarendon and five wickets against Potton Town respectively.



