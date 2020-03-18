Cricket joins list of suspended sports as ECB halt all activity

As expected cricket has called a halt to all activity ahead of the new season in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

This year’s campaign was due to start in May, with some pre-season fixtures before that but the ECB have moved to stop that.

They said: “Following the government’s latest advice around social distancing, it is with sadness and reluctance that we recommend that all forms of recreational cricket are for now suspended.

“This extends to training, pre-season friendlies and any associated cricket activity.

“Sport plays an absolutely vital role in the nation’s mental and physical wellbeing and it helps people find meaning where there is fear and uncertainty.

“One of our goals in the coming weeks will be to explore ways that we can support some levels of physical activity in communities, particularly at junior levels.

“It will be critical that any decisions we do make are medically-led and we will continue to work with the government and their advisors to ensure we are informed by science in our decision making.

“Over the coming weeks we will work with the game to understand what support is required across the cricket community, particularly local clubs and leagues.

“We understand that countless hours of work from thousands of volunteers have already gone into getting ready for the 2020 season and we know how disappointing this will be. We are thankful for the huge role that volunteers play in local cricket to ensure the game remains at the heart of communities.

“We know that you and your clubs can play an important role in bringing your community together once we get past this period of time.”

The Herts Cricket League acknowledged the suspension and said their next job was to look at what comes next.

They said: “The immediate impact on our clubs and the league executive is the necessary cancellation of the captains’ meeting on April 21 and how we deal with matters associated with that evening.

“The committee will continue working on plans on how to deal with the immediate problems and issues going forward.”