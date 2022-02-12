News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Arnott back at Welwyn Garden City ahead of Southern League promotion push

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 10:26 AM February 12, 2022
Craig Arnott has re-signed for Welwyn Garden City.

Craig Arnott has re-signed for Welwyn Garden City. - Credit: KARYN HADDON PHOTOGRAPHY

A former Colchester United junior and local hero has returned to help Welwyn Garden City in their quest for promotion from Southern League Division One Central.

Craig Arnott has not kicked a semi-professional ball in anger for six seasons with the midfielder last sighted as part of Adam Fisher's Spartan South Midlands League title-winning squad.

The 29-year-old also spent time with Tooting & Mitcham, Ware and Redbridge in his stints with the U's and the Citizens  

And manager Nick Ironton revealed the road to re-signing him is one that started more than a year ago.

The boss said: "Around 18 months ago, Craig introduced himself and told me he was formerly a player at the club.

“We didn’t know each other, but he was well known and I asked a number of people about him as a footballer and all gave him a glowing reference.’

“He promised me he would get fit. He has done, lost a lot of weight and started training with us around a month ago.

"He was impressive enough to spend the last few weeks with the first-team, where he wasn’t out of place. So we’ve re-signed him.’’

Arnott will be available for selection for the game at home to Didcot Town, kick-off at 3pm.

