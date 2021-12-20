Four more goals conceded as Potters Bar Town lose at Corinthian Casuals

Luke Tingey scored his first goal for Potters Bar Town in the defeat at Corinthian Casuals. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

A late goal from substitute Luke Tingey proved little more than a consolation as Potters Bar Town were beaten at Corinthian Casuals.

The 4-1 loss at the King George’s Arena was the second successive Isthmian League Premier Division contest where they have conceded four, following the shock 4-3 reverse at home to Leatherhead on week earlier.

That may have still been on their mind as they got off to a poor start.

Oliver Sitch gave the hosts the lead after just two minutes, striking it on the volley beyond Hafed Al-Droubi as the ball was cut back to him.

Devonte Aransibia flashed the ball across the box looking for a quick response, but there was no Scholar there to get on the end of it, and Andrew Mills should have doubled the hosts' lead when he went through one on one with the Bar keeper.

He fired wide though.

Joe Boachie, having gone round Casuals' goalkeeper Daniel Bracken and rolled the ball into the net, was denied an equaliser by the offside flag but Bar continued to live dangerously at the other end, Aryan Takbakhsh and Jaden Sharman both having to hook one off the line.

They were warning signs that were not heeded as Jack Strange did make it two with a header from a corner and a third arrived before half-time as well, Stich getting his side after pouncing on a poor pass from Al-Droubi.

The second half began with another goalmouth scramble, Bar once again able to clear the ball with a little bit of effort, and they did try and pull themselves back into it with Boachie hitting a drive straight at Bracken and Tajbakhsh finding the roof of the net from a corner.

But all hopes were forgotten when Benjamin Checklit headed in from a corner on 64 minutes to make it 4-0.

Bilal Sayoud made his Bar debut when he came on at half-time, the forward signed from Wingate & Finchley in the week, but he and his team-mates struggled to threaten the Casuals goal until Tingey's header with two minutes remaining.

They will be looking to put things right back at the LA Construction Stadium on Monday when they entertain Hornchurch in a 1pm kick-off.