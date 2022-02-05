Patience a virtue for Welwyn Garden City says boss after late goals secure win at Colney Heath

Manager Nick Ironton was happy that Welwyn Garden City finally sealed all three points at Colney Heath. - Credit: DANNY LOO PHOTOGRAPHY

Welwyn Garden City manager Nick Ironton was more than happy to escape Colney Heath with all three points after a less-than-perfect performance.

Goals from Dave Keenleyside and Yemi Adelani gave the Citizens a 2-0 win in the Southern League Division One Central match, the first not arriving until 81 minutes had elapsed.

It could have and probably should have been a bigger winning margin though as City spurned countless chances before making the breakthrough.

Ironton said: "We want to keep playing the flowing football we have over the last two months but the conditions weren’t conducive to that. It was very windy.

"Saying that though, I thought we managed the game pretty well. They only had one shot in the entire game.

"But it did look like it was going to be one of those days.

"We missed four or five chances in the first half and two or three in the second and we just had to keep banging away.

"We made a couple of changes and Yemi did really well when he came on, caused them a lot of problems and a scored a great lob.

"But we should have score even more after that which just takes the shine off it a little bit.

"It’s 2-0 though, a nice clean sheet and it keeps us in the play-off positions."

Ironton had sprung a surprise with his selection with former Magpie Jon Clements only on the bench, the boss revealing a groin strain had been responsible.

But while the victory takes Welwyn on to 11 games without defeat, the boss wants his side to practice patience at times.

He said: "We rushed it a bit at times and we needed to be a bit more patient and do the right things in the right areas.

"You also have to play to the conditions.

"We overplayed a bit in the first half and if we had scored earlier in the season, it may have opened the floodgates.

"But we’ll take the win and see where it takes us at the end of the season.









"We’ve got four games at home now and with our home form we should keep pressing away."