Brookmans Park Golf Club relaunch popular coaching sessions for juniors and ladies
PUBLISHED: 12:12 15 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:12 15 June 2020
BRIAN HALL
The continuing relaxing of coronavirus lockdown rules has allowed Brookmans Park Golf Club to reintroduce their coaching programmes for juniors and ladies.
Both of these popular training academies will be run while still strictly following the current COVID-19 guidelines for outdoor sporting activities.
The weekly junior programme will begin again on Sunday with separate sessions for 12-year-olds and under and for those between 13 and 17.
These structured sessions allow boys and girls to learn and practise the basic skills required to play the game while enjoying a fun learning experience.
The sessions for the ladies will also take place on a weekly basis, starting on Friday.
Again there will be two sessions, one for non-members and one for members.
With a maximum of six ladies in each group it’s a great way to learn how to play golf and to enhance your existing skills in a friendly, non-pressured environment.
Pre-booking for all these is essential as they always prove popular. It can be done via the pro shop at the club either by ringing 01707 652487 or by email to proshop@bpgc.co.uk.
As well as these group sessions, individual golf tuition is now available to both members and non-members of all ability levels.
The pro shop is now fully opened with some very special offers for both members and non-members alike.
For non-members wishing to play the course, there are also a limited number of green fee slots available on most days which can be booked online at www.bpgc.co.uk or by phone.
