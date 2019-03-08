Club championship at Brookmans Park Golf Club decided despite wild weather

Players from Brookmans Park Golf Club defied wet and windy weather to battle it out for the club championship.

Up for grabs were the men's, ladies' and senior championships, all played over 36 holes.

But as would be expected for one of Hertfordshire's premier golf venues, the course was in great condition with lightning fast greens.

Although the wind blew strongly all day the rain eased off by mid morning and the sun appeared for a large part of the day.

All three club championships were hotly contested by the club's leading golfers.

The Club Championship was won by Phil Embleton who completed the two rounds in just four over par, a fantastic display of golf in very tough conditions.

The Ladies Championship was claimed by Ashleigh Davis while the senior title was won by Mark Walton.

The winners received their trophies from club captain Dave Lines and ladies' captain Wendy Plummer.