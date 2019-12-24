Festive racing brings smiles for Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club

Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club held their annual Christmas Pudding Regatta on Stanborough Lakes. Archant

Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club's Christmas races went ahead in spite of a dismal forecast and the crews enjoyed some tough yet battles in the dry conditions.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club held their annual Christmas Pudding Regatta on Stanborough Lakes. Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club held their annual Christmas Pudding Regatta on Stanborough Lakes.

There was a festive element too as most were dressed in seasonal outfits and although the conditions were very different for the two races the first three were the same.

Alan Campbell and Annette Walter each took a first and a second while Patrick Rohart claimed two third places.

They shared the traditional prizes of Christmas puddings.

Another went to Alex Shelley who was second in the Slow Fleet, despite taking a penalty for hitting a mark in a big gust.

Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club held their annual Christmas Pudding Regatta on Stanborough Lakes. Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club held their annual Christmas Pudding Regatta on Stanborough Lakes.

It was another unexpected gust in an otherwise steady wind that put Paul Lohr in the water. He retired to make an early start on the hot mince pies and punch that are served annually at the event.

One final winner was Mike Caddy who took the best costume prize for his full Santa Claus garb.