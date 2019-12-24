Advanced search

Festive racing brings smiles for Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club

PUBLISHED: 06:36 28 December 2019

Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club held their annual Christmas Pudding Regatta on Stanborough Lakes.

Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club held their annual Christmas Pudding Regatta on Stanborough Lakes.

Archant

Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club's Christmas races went ahead in spite of a dismal forecast and the crews enjoyed some tough yet battles in the dry conditions.

Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club held their annual Christmas Pudding Regatta on Stanborough Lakes.Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club held their annual Christmas Pudding Regatta on Stanborough Lakes.

There was a festive element too as most were dressed in seasonal outfits and although the conditions were very different for the two races the first three were the same.

Alan Campbell and Annette Walter each took a first and a second while Patrick Rohart claimed two third places.

They shared the traditional prizes of Christmas puddings.

Another went to Alex Shelley who was second in the Slow Fleet, despite taking a penalty for hitting a mark in a big gust.

Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club held their annual Christmas Pudding Regatta on Stanborough Lakes.Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club held their annual Christmas Pudding Regatta on Stanborough Lakes.

It was another unexpected gust in an otherwise steady wind that put Paul Lohr in the water. He retired to make an early start on the hot mince pies and punch that are served annually at the event.

One final winner was Mike Caddy who took the best costume prize for his full Santa Claus garb.

Most Read

More than 200 homes could be built at Welwyn Garden City bagel factory site

The bagel factory on Bridge Road, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Google Street View.

Next Boxing Day sale opening times

Hafield Next will open at 6am on Boxing Day for the annual sale.

John Lewis store clearance sale start time

John Lewis Welwyn Garden City Christmas lights

Review of the Year 2019: April brings vandalism, arson and Eastenders stars to Welwyn Hatfield

Debenhams in Welwyn Garden City is confirmed to close in 2020. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Youths banned from Welwyn Garden City centre following paint throwing incident

A Section 35 Order is in place for 48 hours in Welwyn Garden City town centre.

Most Read

More than 200 homes could be built at Welwyn Garden City bagel factory site

The bagel factory on Bridge Road, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Google Street View.

Next Boxing Day sale opening times

Hafield Next will open at 6am on Boxing Day for the annual sale.

John Lewis store clearance sale start time

John Lewis Welwyn Garden City Christmas lights

Review of the Year 2019: April brings vandalism, arson and Eastenders stars to Welwyn Hatfield

Debenhams in Welwyn Garden City is confirmed to close in 2020. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Youths banned from Welwyn Garden City centre following paint throwing incident

A Section 35 Order is in place for 48 hours in Welwyn Garden City town centre.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Festive racing brings smiles for Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club

Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club held their annual Christmas Pudding Regatta on Stanborough Lakes.

Day to forget as Hatfield United come up short against Oxhey

Dale Stewart in action for Hatfield United.

Bid to stop cross-border crime leads to 70 arrests

More than 70 arrests were made as police targeted the county's motorways.

Welwyn Hatfield year in review 2019: May

The Welwyn Hatfield Liberal Democrats had a good night winning five seats in the 2019 Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council elections, and it's been a similar story across much of Hertfordshire. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Liberal Democrats

Jordan makes Hanburys pay the penalty as Welwyn Warriors claim victory

Marshalswick Rovers attempt to break through the Forza Watford defence. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists