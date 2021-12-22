Mouth of the Tyne: All the Christmas fixtures for Hertfordshire

Ignore the constant talk about whether there should be a winter break - football fixtures over Christmas and new year are almost as traditional as the turkey.

Players may not always be happy about having to play them but these games have always been for the fans.

They can fill a few hours, or longer if the urge takes you, perfect when you've broke or got bored of all your new toys or you just need a walk and some fresh air to get rid of the taste of that extra bottle of sherry which you knew was a mistake but hey-ho, it's Christmas.

The football authorities always try and keep the games as close as possible too at this time of the year which means there are plenty of derbies further down the pyramid.

And with Christmas Day and New Years Day being Saturdays this year, pushing the bank holidays into the following working week, there are more days than usually where you can get your football fix over the festive period.

My ever-increasing patch means I've been scouring the fixtures for months and yet even as I write this, I'm still not 100 per cent sure of my destinations, although I do know I'm going to be out a bit.

There will be competition for attention as the Premier League have spread themselves over a similar period but for many, me most certainly included, the top flight has lost its mystique and the atmosphere of non-league is perfect for reminding you what you truly fell in love with about the game anyway.

The fixtures below are for the teams we cover in our three main Hertfordshire papers. The usual 'fixtures are subject to change' proviso hovers over them of course but hopefully I'll catch one or two of you at one ground or another.

Just don't buy me sherry...

All fixtures kick off at 3pm unless stated.

Sunday (December 26)

League Two: Stevenage P Crawley Town P (COVID-19 cases in Crawley squad).

National League South: Hemel Hempstead Town v St Albans City.

Monday (December 27)

Isthmian League Premier Division Central: Potters Bar Town v Hornchurch (1pm).

Southern League Premier Division Central: Royston Town v Hitchin Town (1pm).

Southern League Division One Central: Harlow Town v Colney Heath; Welwyn Garden City v Berkhamsted.

Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division: Arlesey Town v Baldock Town.

Tuesday (December 28)

National League South: St Albans City v Oxford City.

Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division: Harpenden Town v London Colney.

Spartan South Midlands League Division One: Letchworth Eagles v Langford; Shefford Town & Campton v Stotfold.

Spartan South Midlands League Division Two: Codicote v Eynesbury United.

Wednesday (December 29)

League Two: Swindon Town v Stevenage (7.45pm).

Saturday (January 1)

League Two: Forest Green Rovers v Stevenage.

Isthmian League Premier Division: Enfield Town v Potters Bar Town.

Southern League Premier Division Central: Biggleswade Town v Royston Town; Hitchin Town v Peterborough Sports.

Southern League Division One Central: Barton Rovers v WGC; Colney Heath v Ware.

Sunday (January 2)

National League South: St Albans City v Hemel Hempstead Town (1pm).

Monday (January 3)

Isthmian League Premier Division: Potters Bar Town v Bishop’s Stortford.

Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division: Baldock Town v Crawley Green; Dunstable Town v Arlesey Town; Harpenden Town v Hadley.

Spartan South Midlands League Division One: Bedford v Letchworth Eagles; Stotfold v Ampthill Town.

Spartan South Midlands League Division Two: Old Bradwell United v Codicote (2pm).

The Herts Senior County League takes a break over Christmas, returning on January 8.