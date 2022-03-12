News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Inspirational Hatfield Swimming Club star leads the way with record haul

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 10:28 AM March 12, 2022
A long-serving star of Hatfield Swimming Club is continuing to show he is just as much of a force in the pool still as he is out of it.

Chris Dunn joined the club in 1968 and has held many roles from a simple swimmer and water polo player through to coach and team manager and he was given an honorary life membership in 1987.

Now in his 70s, he is still in full competition at masters competitions and was a world record holder at 400m freestyle for a few years in the 70-74 age group.

Now in the category above, 75-79, his latest championship visit brought more records and while none of them were the best in the world, they were more than enough to claim another huge medal haul.

The 2022 Swim Wales Masters Championships in Swansea saw him "make up for missing my younger year in the age group due to COVID" with British and European records.

He set European records in four freestyle events, from 100m through to 800m, while the four British bests came in the 100m and 200m backstroke, the first of them by almost five seconds, and the 200m and 400m individual medley, the 200m swim knocking more than 15 seconds off the previous record.

