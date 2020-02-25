Combining University of Hertfordshire studies with Saracens Mavericks a 'really easy decision' for Chloe Essam

Chloe Essam in action for Saracens Mavericks as they took on Wasps in a pre-season friendly. Picture: STEVE PORTER Steve Porter

Life may be extremely busy for new Saracens Mavericks star Chloe Essam but the talented youngster has no plans for it to stop any time soon.

The 20-year-old joined the Hatfield-based netball club from Wasps over the close season and made her debut in Saturday's comfortable 70-49 opening day success over Severn Stars.

But going toe-to-toe with the best players in the country is not the only thing she has to contend with as she is also in her second year of an educational studies degree at the University of Hertfordshire.

She said: "I'm not going to lie, it is quite hard because I plays BUCS as well with the university and I have lectures on a Wednesday."

"I sometimes have to miss them because we're off to a game in Bath or Cardiff.

"The session with the Mavs is only an hour and an hour of gym before but I'll do my gym session later after I finish my lectures.

"It's a bit of a balancing act but it works."

Her studies made the switch to the Mavs an obvious choice but the prize at the end of the season also made it a sensible move.

She said: "It was a really easy decision because I only live round the corner in my uni house. When I was with Wasps the training was at Coventry so there was always a bit of travelling.

"This year has been ideal with everything based at the university.

"I knew a couple of girls from uni and because I've played with Loughborough Lightning and Wasps but this is the first time playing with everyone.

"Everybody has been lovely and the environment has been really amazing.

"We should really be challenging for top four and I know they have missed out in the last two seasons.

"Everybody is really gunning for it and going for that top four spot."

When she started her degree the plan was to be a primary school teacher but she also has one eye on another goal.

She said: "A lot of the girls are involved in the full-time programme with England so that's really inspiring. Hopefully one day I might get there.

"I'm going to put an expression of interest in for the futures squad or full-time which is something I've wanted to do for a couple of years but I haven't really pushed through.

"That's a work in progress.

"For now I want to improve as a player and be more confident in my game. When I take to the court I want to be confident that I can do my job and a job for the team."