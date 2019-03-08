History book ripped up at Tewin as Charlotte Wilde becomes first female skipper

The first team may have made a little bit history by winning a third successive promotion but Tewin Cricket Club weren't content to just put that in the record books this season - as Charlotte Wilde became the first female to take charge of one of their senior teams.

She led the second-team squad as they took on Hatfield Hyde in a friendly at Upper Green.

Charlotte, sister of first-team skipper Luke, declared herself honoured at the award, and she showed a certain flair and aptitude for the task as she led Tewin to a 78-run success.

They posted 165-8 batting first, with Josh Crutchett hitting a quality 49 not out, while Jon Taylor managed 40.

In reply there were two wickets each for Michael Bateson, Nathan Reeves, Andy Reeves and Sam Orchard as Hyde were bowled out for 87.

She said: "It was great to have the opportunity to captain the team.

"Tewin is a really welcoming environment for a girl to play cricket in and all the guys in the team were very supportive.

"I thoroughly enjoyed the experience and it is something I would love to do again."

She has been one of the key players for the second string this year who play in Herts Cricket League Regional Division B East.

They finished their campaign with an eight-wicket victory over Ware, a result that leaves them third in the final table.

Tewin's first team meanwhile confirmed their promotion from Division Five B by finishing in second place, 15 points behind champions Shenley Village but a whopping 92 clear of third-place Old Albanian.

Their final fixture was a three-wicket win at home to Redbourn.

The visitors had been bowled out for 193 in the 50th over before Tewin raced to their target with three balls remaining.

William Pickworth had taken four wickets while Noah Lipschitz then hit 67, with support from Matt Vacani (35*) before a huge six clinched the win.