Charlie Morris learning quickly in Superstock 600 Series debut season

Potters Bar biker Charlie Morris is relishing his first season in Superstock 600 - a support series for the British Superbikes Championship.

The 24-year-old former Dame Alice Owens pupil has been racing bikes since 2014 and has picked up a number of titles along the way.

That brought him a spot in the IMS Racing team for the series and after four rounds, results are getting better and better.

The latest round at Brands Hatch saw him qualify in 26th place before a superb ride took him to 16th in the race, just outside the points.

He bgan the season at Silverstone in round one, securing an 18th place finish and followed that up with 16th at Oulton Park.

Round three at Donington Park almost saw him clinch that elusive first championship point but he last the front wheel in the first corner of the last lap and ended up out of contention

Round five takes the series to Scotland and the Knockhill circuit on June 30.