Bicentennial celebrations at Ellenbrook Fields Parkrun attracts hundreds despite bad weather

Almost 400 people, some in pink tutus, ran the 200th edition of the Ellenbrook Fields Parkrun in Hatfield. Archant

Almost 400 runners braved murky conditions and a strong breeze to take part in the 200th edition of the Ellenbrook Fields Parkrun in Hatfield.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Since it began the parkrun has hosted 7,130 participants with 602 people between them volunteering more than 4,000 times.

For the double centennial there were 47 first-timers with 36 recording a personal best.

Herts Sports Partnership director John O'Callaghan, himself a keen parkrunner, said: "For such large numbers to turn up in inclement weather to celebrate is an outstanding achievement.

"That this impressive programme is delivered on the back of the selfless efforts of an army of volunteers is nothing short of incredible."

Garden City Runners were out in force at this and other venues across the country.

Rob Lawrence took the win at Ellenbrook with Daniel Pudner third while Alexandra Faulkner and Sherry Pearson were among those setting new best times.

Jack Tann took the win at Panshanger while Tom Wackett and James Huish were each third at Eastbourne and York.