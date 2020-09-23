Advanced search

Welwyn’s Cate Jackson revelling in switch from pool to open water

PUBLISHED: 06:49 26 September 2020

Welwyn swimmer Cate Jackson had to change her plans quickly this season when coronavirus hit – swapping the pool for the open water.

Jackson, who competed in the 1982 Commonwealth Games, is one of the many converts to the discipline and it is one she is enjoying.

She swims regularly at Redricks Lake near Harlow and has entered a number of competitions, winning her age group at Willen Park near Milton Keynes, where she was also fourth overall out of 89 competitors, and at Box End near Bedford, a result which gave her second place overall.

She said: “It’s a learning process as there is no black line to follow or lane ropes like in a pool and racing with a wet suit on is a challenge.

“I’m still learning to sight the buoys and I felt there was a lot of zig-zagging went on but I’m very pleased to be able to keep racing.

“It is great fun and keeps you mentally and physically fit in these strange times.”

