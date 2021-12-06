Carl Mensah leaves Welwyn Garden City for Royston Town

Carl Mensah fourth spell at Herns Lane has come to an end. - Credit: Danny Loo/TGS Photo

Welwyn Garden City defender Carl Mensah has left the club to join Southern League Premier Central side Royston Town.

The 25-year-old Herns Way favourite leaves the club to move up a division and join Steve Castle’s Crows after a number of years spent in and around Southern League Division One Central.

Mensah joined Welwyn Garden City from Colney Heath in 2015, returning to the club in 2017 after a brief spell with Cockfosters.

He joined Tring Athletic in the summer of 2018, but was soon back with The Citizens just a year later.

The defender then spent short spells with Kempston Rovers and Bedford Town, before returning for a fourth spell with Welwyn this summer.

Mensah made his Royston debut in a 0-0 draw against Bromsgrove Sporting, joined by fellow new signings Dimitrios Kyriatzis, Rhamar Garrett-Douglas and Marcus Goldbourne.