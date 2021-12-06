News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Carl Mensah leaves Welwyn Garden City for Royston Town

person

Dan Mountney

Published: 12:31 PM December 6, 2021
Carl Mensah of Welwyn Garden City during Welwyn Garden City vs Wantage Town, BetVictor Southern Leag

Carl Mensah fourth spell at Herns Lane has come to an end. - Credit: Danny Loo/TGS Photo

Welwyn Garden City defender Carl Mensah has left the club to join Southern League Premier Central side Royston Town.

The 25-year-old Herns Way favourite leaves the club to move up a division and join Steve Castle’s Crows after a number of years spent in and around Southern League Division One Central.

Mensah joined Welwyn Garden City from Colney Heath in 2015, returning to the club in 2017 after a brief spell with Cockfosters.

He joined Tring Athletic in the summer of 2018, but was soon back with The Citizens just a year later.

The defender then spent short spells with Kempston Rovers and Bedford Town, before returning for a fourth spell with Welwyn this summer.

Mensah made his Royston debut in a 0-0 draw against Bromsgrove Sporting, joined by fellow new signings Dimitrios Kyriatzis, Rhamar Garrett-Douglas and Marcus Goldbourne.

