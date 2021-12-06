Carl Mensah leaves Welwyn Garden City for Royston Town
- Credit: Danny Loo/TGS Photo
Welwyn Garden City defender Carl Mensah has left the club to join Southern League Premier Central side Royston Town.
The 25-year-old Herns Way favourite leaves the club to move up a division and join Steve Castle’s Crows after a number of years spent in and around Southern League Division One Central.
Mensah joined Welwyn Garden City from Colney Heath in 2015, returning to the club in 2017 after a brief spell with Cockfosters.
He joined Tring Athletic in the summer of 2018, but was soon back with The Citizens just a year later.
The defender then spent short spells with Kempston Rovers and Bedford Town, before returning for a fourth spell with Welwyn this summer.
Mensah made his Royston debut in a 0-0 draw against Bromsgrove Sporting, joined by fellow new signings Dimitrios Kyriatzis, Rhamar Garrett-Douglas and Marcus Goldbourne.
Most Read
- 1 Hatfield to get new pub following £9 million investment
- 2 New QEII Urgent Care Centre opening hours set to change
- 3 The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar
- 4 First business moves into Hatfield's new £45m High View development
- 5 Man injured while working in Hatfield Business Park
- 6 Potters Bar school in top 10 of The Sunday Times Schools Guide 2022
- 7 Where can you get a walk-in booster in Welwyn Hatfield this week?
- 8 Suspected stabbing in Welwyn Garden City
- 9 Omicron variant: Confirmed case in Hertfordshire says health boss Jim McManus
- 10 "The older generation still knows how to have a good time"