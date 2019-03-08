Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Cancellations hit Gosling but Welwyn Wheelers still able to get some good results

PUBLISHED: 15:15 30 April 2019

Welwyn Wheelers' Ellen Bennett was the winner of the U16 girls' race at the Hackney CC road event.

Welwyn Wheelers' Ellen Bennett was the winner of the U16 girls' race at the Hackney CC road event.

Archant

Bad weather put pay to two track meetings at Welwyn Wheelers Cycling Club but there was still action to be had elsewhere.

The Friday Track League meeting at Gosling Sports Park was rained off while the threat of strong winds on Saturday meant the second round of the East Region Omnium Series was deemed unsafe to run.

The Omnium at Reading where the girls were racing was also cancelled

You may also want to watch:

A number of the club's youth riders rode the Hackney CC road circuit event at the Olympic Park instead.

Mark Lightfoot won the U14 race, with Ethan Storti 11th and Sam Quiggin 12th, while Ellen Bennett was the victor in the U16 girls' race.

Elijah Storti was fifth in the U10 event and Oliver Chapman took eighth in the senior's fourth category contest.

The final qualifying round for the Omnium series is at the Lee Valley Olympic track on Saturday with a number of Wheelers involved.

Most Read

Firefighters cut free two people after Hatfield telegraph pole crash

the road has been closed from Wildhill Road to Bell Bar. Picture: Tom Potter

Do you recognise any of Hertfordshire Police’s Most Wanted?

New names have been added to our Hertfordshire Most Wanted list.

Donovan’s childhood home in Hatfield gets blue plaque

Donovan playing at 230 Bishops Rise in the 1960s. Picture: Courtesy of Hatfield Town Council

Hundreds protest plans to close Welwyn Garden City ski slope

Fill the Hill Protest - Protest against the closure of the ski slope to be a site for housing in the councils local plan. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Train disruption through Stevenage and Welwyn Garden City after two morning incidents

A Great Northern service at Moorgate station. Picture: Great Northern.

Most Read

Firefighters cut free two people after Hatfield telegraph pole crash

the road has been closed from Wildhill Road to Bell Bar. Picture: Tom Potter

Do you recognise any of Hertfordshire Police’s Most Wanted?

New names have been added to our Hertfordshire Most Wanted list.

Donovan’s childhood home in Hatfield gets blue plaque

Donovan playing at 230 Bishops Rise in the 1960s. Picture: Courtesy of Hatfield Town Council

Hundreds protest plans to close Welwyn Garden City ski slope

Fill the Hill Protest - Protest against the closure of the ski slope to be a site for housing in the councils local plan. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Train disruption through Stevenage and Welwyn Garden City after two morning incidents

A Great Northern service at Moorgate station. Picture: Great Northern.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Cancellations hit Gosling but Welwyn Wheelers still able to get some good results

Welwyn Wheelers' Ellen Bennett was the winner of the U16 girls' race at the Hackney CC road event.

Scam callers target elderly and vulnerable victims in St Albans and Hertsmere

Scam callers are targeting elderly victims in St Albans, Hertsmere and Watford. Picture: Archant

Welwyn Garden City runner completes 27th London Marathon - at the age of 82!

Dennis completing Sunday's London Marathon. Photo: Courtesy of Isabel Hospice

Labour challenged by Lib Dems and Conservatives in Hatfield Town Council elections

Polling stations opened at 7am.

Wisdom and experience show youth how to do it as GCRs tackle London

Garden City Runners' Rebecca Barden, Louise Beale, Katy Healy and Anne Henson show off their London Marathon medals.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists