Cancellations hit Gosling but Welwyn Wheelers still able to get some good results

Welwyn Wheelers' Ellen Bennett was the winner of the U16 girls' race at the Hackney CC road event. Archant

Bad weather put pay to two track meetings at Welwyn Wheelers Cycling Club but there was still action to be had elsewhere.

The Friday Track League meeting at Gosling Sports Park was rained off while the threat of strong winds on Saturday meant the second round of the East Region Omnium Series was deemed unsafe to run.

The Omnium at Reading where the girls were racing was also cancelled

A number of the club's youth riders rode the Hackney CC road circuit event at the Olympic Park instead.

Mark Lightfoot won the U14 race, with Ethan Storti 11th and Sam Quiggin 12th, while Ellen Bennett was the victor in the U16 girls' race.

Elijah Storti was fifth in the U10 event and Oliver Chapman took eighth in the senior's fourth category contest.

The final qualifying round for the Omnium series is at the Lee Valley Olympic track on Saturday with a number of Wheelers involved.