Bowls round-up: District semi-finals take centre stage in busy week of action

Potters Bar's David Arnold, Jan Southwell and Steve Hipperson with president Mike Scandrett (left). Archant

The bowls season may be rapidly approaching its end but that doesn't mean the action is drying up.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Shire Park Bowls Club (Tewin), for example, had plenty of league games with most of them successful.

In the East Herts League they had a resounding 42-18 win against Ware Cavers with big wins for the rinks of Tony Mears, Martyn Reeve and Fred Goodege and Tom Brown, Todd Canton and Mike Howe.

In the Welwyn Hatfield League they managed two points thanks to a rink win for Joan Pinnell, Bill Jakes and Terry Crane.

However, it came in an overall 41-30 defeat.

But there was joy for Gus Edwards as he beat Alan Crowshaw of Parkside 21-10 to reach the final of the Welwyn Hatfield singles competition.

n Hatfield were involved in the semi-finals of the St Albans and District Ladies Bowls Association with the matches played at Townsend and St Albans.

And again the Hatfield ladies showed their skills with Alison Hall winning in the championship singles before joining with Jackie Bell and Mary Banks to win the triples.

Bell also won in the Australian Pairs along with Phyll Scarborough and they will all now go to the finals at Harpenden on Sunday.

Hatfield's men have also won their district triples with their final against North Mymms taking place on Saturday at Potters Bar.

n There was a fantastic end to the East Herts Bowls League campaign for the Welwyn & District Stags as they clinched the title with victories over Hertingfordbury and Buntingford Bulls.

The crown follows two years finishing as runners-up.

The only downside was a loss in the final game that deprived them of an invincible season.

The Bucks lost out to Sele Farm but their recent good form ensured a mid-table finish while in the Men's County League Divisional finals, W&D lost out to Harpenden in the final after beating WGC in the semis.

A three triple friendly against Harperbury resulted in defeat by 49-36 with Bette Phillpott, Don Ellis and Les Page leading the way for Welwyn.

Rhianna Russell turned in an excellent performance after going behind in the SADLBA Champion of Champions semi-final to claim her place in the final.

n Seven Potters Bar players have made six district finals.

There will be home comforts for last year's runners-up David Salmon when he contests the Officers Singles and the Pairs, alongside Richard Pearce, as the men's finals will take place at their Walk green.

Ron Golden also plays in the Champion of Champions competition.

The Ladies finals are at Harpenden on Sunday with Pam Rodgers in three finals.

She starts with the Championship Singles before then joining up with Anita Bowman and Ann Wood in the Triples.

She heads back to Harpenden on Monday to partner club captain Diane Jewell in the Pairs.

Bar fielded four triples teams in the District Charity Gala, in aid of the RNLI, for the Strofton Trophy.

And the team of Jan Southwell, Steve Hipperson and David Arnold won three of their four games at Harperbury Bowls Club to finish second out of the 20 teams, missing out on the win by just one point.