Largest pro-am golf tournament in the east at Brookmans Park receives unanimous praise

Action from Brookmans Park Golf Club's pro-am tournament. Picture: BRIAN HALL Archant

A large field came away with nothing but praise for Brookmans Park Golf Club after a hugely successful running of the largest PGA pro-am tournament in the eastern region.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Action from Brookmans Park Golf Club’s pro-am tournament. Picture: BRIAN HALL Action from Brookmans Park Golf Club’s pro-am tournament. Picture: BRIAN HALL

In total 200 professional and amateur golfers teed off for a great day on the fairways at the picturesque Hertfordshire course.

Action from Brookmans Park Golf Club’s pro-am tournament. Picture: BRIAN HALL Action from Brookmans Park Golf Club’s pro-am tournament. Picture: BRIAN HALL

And with fast but true greens and an immaculate surface across the entire 18 holes, it brought out a good standard of play.

Action from Brookmans Park Golf Club’s pro-am tournament. Picture: BRIAN HALL Action from Brookmans Park Golf Club’s pro-am tournament. Picture: BRIAN HALL

The leading professional on the day was Glen Portelli from Old Fold Manor Golf Club who carded a superb five-under-par 65, a score that helped lead his team of Dan Dodd, Alan Douglas and Dan Waring to the victory in the team competition.

Action from Brookmans Park Golf Club’s pro-am tournament. Picture: BRIAN HALL Action from Brookmans Park Golf Club’s pro-am tournament. Picture: BRIAN HALL

A spokesman for the club said: "While the weather didn't match up to the heatwave of last week, a great day was had by all the golfers, all of whom were unanimous with their praise for the course and the organisation of the day by head professional Ian Jelley."