Largest pro-am golf tournament in the east at Brookmans Park receives unanimous praise

PUBLISHED: 16:42 29 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:43 29 July 2019

Action from Brookmans Park Golf Club’s pro-am tournament. Picture: BRIAN HALL

Archant

A large field came away with nothing but praise for Brookmans Park Golf Club after a hugely successful running of the largest PGA pro-am tournament in the eastern region.

In total 200 professional and amateur golfers teed off for a great day on the fairways at the picturesque Hertfordshire course.

And with fast but true greens and an immaculate surface across the entire 18 holes, it brought out a good standard of play.

The leading professional on the day was Glen Portelli from Old Fold Manor Golf Club who carded a superb five-under-par 65, a score that helped lead his team of Dan Dodd, Alan Douglas and Dan Waring to the victory in the team competition.

A spokesman for the club said: "While the weather didn't match up to the heatwave of last week, a great day was had by all the golfers, all of whom were unanimous with their praise for the course and the organisation of the day by head professional Ian Jelley."

