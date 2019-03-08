Brookmans Park amateur tournament yet another success

Brookmans Park Golf Club held a successful AM-AM tournament. Picture: BRIAN HALL Archant

Amateur golfers took to the course for a day of high-quality action in another successful tournament at Brookmans Park.

The annual AM-AM golf day was played under some late summer sunshine and with the course not only looking superb but playing well too, the field rose to the challenge.

In total there were 29 teams of four and 30 different clubs all battling for the prizes.

And at the end of a day of great scoring the trophy went to a quartet consisting of players from the Golf Club Road-based hosts and Nazeing.

The day concluded with a dinner for all competitors as well as the prize giving ceremony.