Brookmans Park Golf Club celebrate trophy-laden 2021

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 10:08 AM April 18, 2022
The winners of the 2021 trophies at Brookmans Park Golf Club.

The winners of the 2021 trophies at Brookmans Park Golf Club. - Credit: BRIAN HALL

Easter Saturday allowed Brookmans Park Golf Club to remember 2021 as it held its annual presentation day.

Club captain Lesley Hewitt led the celebrations and presented the trophies to all the winners of the men’s, ladies’ and mixed competitions, which were numerous as the club were still able to fit in all their competitions despite the COVID-19 restrictions.

There was action on the course too with the senior Rabbits team picking up some notable successes in the past week.

A team of six joined 12 other Rabbits teams from other clubs at the annual Moor Park Rabbits golf festival and one of them, Nick Verney, was in the winning team on the day.

The annual Rabbits v Muntjacs match at the club saw a first ever victory for the Rabbits over their club rivals by five matches to two with one shared.

The first major men’s competition at the club was competed for by a big field of 109 golfers, with the top eight players qualifying for the knock-out stage.

The leading qualifier was Steve Anstey with an excellent three-under-par 68 while the Division Two medal saw Kevin Brady the winner, again with a net 68.

