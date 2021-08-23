Tributes paid to former Brookmans Park Golf Club captain Trevor Goodman

Published: 11:09 AM August 23, 2021

Tributes were paid to Trevor Goodman, a former captain at Brookmans Park Golf Club. - Credit: SUBMITTED

Brookmans Park Golf Club have paid tribute to one of their leading members and former club captains.

Trevor Goodman joined the Golf Club Road outfit in 2004 and was club captain during the 2017-18 season.

He was actively involved in many areas of the club, especially with matches against other Hertfordshire clubs.

A spokesman said: "He was well known and respected throughout the club and his passing leaves a great sadness amongst his many close friends.

"He fought long and hard against illness over the past few years and his determination to fight on regardless of the odds was a true inspiration to everyone at Brookmans Park.

"The thoughts and prayers of everyone at the club are with his wife and family."

The second part of major drainage work was completed at Brookmans Park Golf Club with help from an army of volunteers. - Credit: BRIAN HALL

The news severely dampened the hard work being carried out on the course itself where the second part of the club’s major drainage project was completed quickly and successfully.

Earlier this year, the club installed over 13,000 metres of hi-tech drainage on the fairways to future proof them against the warnings of wetter winters in the future.

The same specialist drainage company returned at the beginning of August to install their unique golf greens drainage system on the six greens the club determined were likely to be most at risk to heavier and more-frequent rain.

Each green was completed in a day and just like earlier in the year, there was a willing pool of members who helped out with the work to ensure the budgeted timescales and costs were met.

Welwyn Garden City's current superstar Tom Lewis meanwhile took a big step towards saving his PGA Tour card in Idaho.

He tied for 16th in the Albertsons Boise Open, part of the Korn Ferry Tour, and one of three tournaments that will determine if he remains on the tour.

He needs to finish in the top-25 after the three events and after rounds of 68, 65 and 68, he carded a 70 to finish 13-under-par.

The second of the three competitions is the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship this weekend, being held on the Scarlet Course at the Ohio State University.