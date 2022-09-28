Senior scratch team at Brookmans Park Golf Club land Knockout Trophy success

A great week for teams at Brookmans Park Golf Club was capped by success for the senior scratch team.

They had a superb victory against Brickendon Grange in the final of the Hertfordshire Senior Scratch Knockout Trophy at Knebworth.

Two convincing victories by 7&5 and 5&4 were key with the only loss in the 2-1 result coming on the last hole.

The club’s Foxes team reached the final of the Hertfordshire League, albeit with another nail-biting finish.

Like the quarter-final, their semi needed a play-off after a 2-2 draw at Aldenham and yet again Bob Wheeler was the hero, this time landing a 20-foot putt from off the green.

They will play Sawbridgeworth's Manor of Groves in the final.

In the club's domestic competitions, the Brookmans Plate was a close result with three players tied with a two-under 69.

The winner on countback was Peter Smith followed by Kevin Barclay-Webb and Derrick Cooke.

The summer series stableford competition came to an end with William Page winning on finals day with 40 points, four shots under handicap.

Colin O’Reilly and Mark Johnson were second and third.