Senior scratch team at Brookmans Park Golf Club land Knockout Trophy success
- Credit: BROOKMANS PARK GOLF CLUB
A great week for teams at Brookmans Park Golf Club was capped by success for the senior scratch team.
They had a superb victory against Brickendon Grange in the final of the Hertfordshire Senior Scratch Knockout Trophy at Knebworth.
Two convincing victories by 7&5 and 5&4 were key with the only loss in the 2-1 result coming on the last hole.
The club’s Foxes team reached the final of the Hertfordshire League, albeit with another nail-biting finish.
Like the quarter-final, their semi needed a play-off after a 2-2 draw at Aldenham and yet again Bob Wheeler was the hero, this time landing a 20-foot putt from off the green.
They will play Sawbridgeworth's Manor of Groves in the final.
In the club's domestic competitions, the Brookmans Plate was a close result with three players tied with a two-under 69.
Most Read
- 1 Blue Badge holders fined for visiting Stanborough Lakes
- 2 Celebrity MasterChef 2022 winner Lisa Snowdon flying high as new Essex & Herts Air Ambulance ambassador
- 3 All the Thameslink routes which will run during the early October strike
- 4 New Poundstretcher opens in Hatfield town centre
- 5 Isabel Hospice's Hatfield shop manager Lucie takes on first London Marathon
- 6 Grand Designs star shares tips on cutting household bills this winter
- 7 The magic word – volunteering! How to get involved in Welwyn Hatfield
- 8 Potters Bar burglary: Bank card and jewellery taken after 'untidy search'
- 9 Bees and trees at buzzing Brookmans Park Golf Club as hives installed
- 10 Ofsted report a ‘triumph’ for Welwyn Garden City academy
The winner on countback was Peter Smith followed by Kevin Barclay-Webb and Derrick Cooke.
The summer series stableford competition came to an end with William Page winning on finals day with 40 points, four shots under handicap.
Colin O’Reilly and Mark Johnson were second and third.