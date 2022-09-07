Brookmans Park mixed golfers lift Letchworth salver
- Credit: BROOKMANS PARK GOLF CLUB
Mixed teams from Brookmans Park Golf Club scored a spectacular victory in the Letchworth Salver competition.
The 36-hole foursome event brings together 12 of the leading clubs in the county with each entering three mixed teams.
Park’s teams of Rosie and Tony Williams, Debbie and Chris Birtwistle and Michelle and Andrew Gardner finished the day with the best overall score for the combined club teams and the Birtwistles topped that by recording the best individual team score.
The mixed teams and especially the ladies have been producing some excellent results throughout the year.
The strength of the ladies’ section is reflected in the scratch team which has recorded four victories in their six matches this year.
The club is always looking for new ladies to join the club to further expand the strength of their teams in all competitions.
The major men’s competition of the week was the September Division One medal.
The event produced some excellent scores from the entry with seven golfers producing sub-par net rounds.
The overall winner was Steve Anstey with a five under par net round of 66.