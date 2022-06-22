Brookmans Park ladies dreaming of Spanish fun in national golf tournament
- Credit: BROOKMANS PARK GOLF
Brookmans Park ladies remain locked on target as they look to claim national golf glory.
They won away against Brocket Hall in the second-round of the UK Golf Club Classic, the only national team event with clubs able to enter teams of five.
The team of Rosie Williams, Michelle Gardner, Sian Shrimpton-Davies, Sheila Langley and Debbie Birtwistle have their sights set on reaching the semi finals and finals, both taking place in Spain early in 2023.
Back at home there were plenty of club and inter-club competitions.
Phil Embleton dominated the June Division One medal with a nett six-under-par 65 and nearly made it a weekend double in the club’s Senior Trophy for the low-handicap golfers.
His 69 was only enough for second though behind Danny Barth who hit a nett 68.
Salvatory Trupia came out on top in the closely fought junior trophy, with only three shots separating the top seven.
Most Read
- 1 Recap: Live traffic updates during rush-hour after crashes on M25 and A414
- 2 Welwyn Hatfield landlord prosecuted for safety breaches at rental property
- 3 Immi Davis to perform at Chilfest following campaign
- 4 New defibrillators installed in Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield
- 5 Police looking for Welwyn Garden City man, 27, after Costcutter 'incident'
- 6 Woman 'sexually assaulted by two men' near River Lea in Wheathampstead
- 7 The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar
- 8 Schoolgirl injured by dangerous TikTok trend
- 9 Welham Green-er – trial begins for wind and solar street lighting
- 10 A complete guide to June's National Rail strikes in Hertfordshire
Ladies captain Rosie Williams and Gwenda Pocock were winners of the Australian Spoons Foursomes stableford with 39 points.
Park's Rabbits suffered a loss to Essendon but bounced straight back in their annual match against their own ladies to secure a draw.
The Foxes team continued their good form with a 4-0 victory against South Herts and there were also wins for the Tigers, the club team, the mixed team and the past captains.