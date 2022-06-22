News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Brookmans Park ladies dreaming of Spanish fun in national golf tournament

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 8:45 AM June 22, 2022
Rosie Williams, Michelle Gardner, Sian Shrimpton-Davies, Sheila Langley and Debbie Birtwistle (not pictured) were the winning team at the UK Golf Club Classic.

Brookmans Park ladies remain locked on target as they look to claim national golf glory.

They won away against Brocket Hall in the second-round of the UK Golf Club Classic, the only national team event with clubs able to enter teams of five.

The team of Rosie Williams, Michelle Gardner, Sian Shrimpton-Davies, Sheila Langley and Debbie Birtwistle have their sights set on reaching the semi finals and finals, both taking place in Spain early in 2023.

Phil Embleton dominated the June Division One medal at Brookmans Park Golf Club.

Back at home there were plenty of club and inter-club competitions.

Phil Embleton dominated the June Division One medal with a nett six-under-par 65 and nearly made it a weekend double in the club’s Senior Trophy for the low-handicap golfers.

His 69 was only enough for second though behind Danny Barth who hit a nett 68.

Salvatory Trupia came out on top in the closely fought junior trophy, with only three shots separating the top seven.

Ladies captain Rosie Williams and Gwenda Pocock were winners of the Australian Spoons Foursomes stableford with 39 points.

Park's Rabbits suffered a loss to Essendon but bounced straight back in their annual match against their own ladies to secure a draw.

The Foxes team continued their good form with a 4-0 victory against South Herts and there were also wins for the Tigers, the club team, the mixed team and the past captains.

