Competitions produce strong showings as rain blesses Brookmans Park Golf Club

Sheila Langley was the winner of the Does Cup at Brookmans Park. Picture: BRIAN HALL Archant

The rain might have been a blessed relief for the greens keepers at Brookmans Park Golf Club but players were also delighted to see the weather did not impact their competitions.

Early morning mist at Brookmans Park Golf Club. Early morning mist at Brookmans Park Golf Club.

The Emdoric Cup was one of those and it was fiercely contested by a field of 118 men.

The tournament has been competed for annually since 1932, apart from the war years, and this was one of the closest ever.

The overall winner was Christopher Boyce on countback from Hugh Leonard after the pair had both recorded an excellent five-under-par net score of 66.

A few days earlier the ladies competed for the Does Cup, a stableford event that was dominated by Sheila Langley with 42 points, six shots better than handicap and five ahead of her nearest rival.

Brookmans Park have welcomed a steady flow of new members since the lockdown, especially in the ladies’ section.